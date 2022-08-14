Kelly Ripa looks fabulous in palm tree print swimsuit as she continues her summer vacation The Live star is having a wonderful time away!

Kelly Ripa is enjoying her annual summer vacation and is having a great time.

The Live star has had reason to celebrate during her holiday too - as daughter Lola Consuelos released her debut single, Paranoia Silverlining, on Tuesday.

The supportive mom has been promoting the song ever since, and was pictured dressed in a stylish swimsuit while listening to it in her latest Instagram post.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' love story

Kelly rocked a palm tree print one-piece teamed with a wide-brimmed hat, as she sat on a sun lounger relaxing with a drink.

Lola's song was the background music to the Instagram Story, and has no doubt been on repeat in the Consuelos household over the last few days.

Kelly has been on vacation for the past two weeks with her husband Mark Consuelos.

This is the couple's first summer holiday as empty nesters as it's nearly a year since their youngest son Joaquin flew the nest to attend college in Michigan.

Kelly Ripa rocked a stylish swimsuit during her vacation with Mark Consuelos

While the change was difficult for the pair, who are incredibly close to their children, they are very proud of Joaquin and have gone to visit him in his new home on several occasions during the last year.

Kelly's seat on Live has been kept warm by a number of famous subs, including Luke Bryan and Ali Wentworth, who have joined Ryan Seacrest in the famous ABC studio.

Kelly's vacation is happening just before a busy time for the star, whose debut book, Live Wire, is set to be released next month.

On top of that, Kelly will be taking part in a book tour, which will see her visit Red Bank, NJ on September 28, New York City on September 29 and Long Island, New York, on September 30.

Kelly has been enjoying time off Live over the past two weeks

News of Kelly's debut book was announced in July last year, with the former soap star sharing her excitement on Instagram Stories at the time.

She wrote: "Just announced! Live Wire by Kelly Ripa coming 2022 from Dey St. Books." Taking to his own Stories to re-share his wife's post, Mark had the sweetest response, adding: "@kellyripa can't wait!!!! So good! So proud!!!"

Kelly and Mark are doting parents to three grown-up children

According to Dey Street Books, a HarperCollins Publishers imprint, Live Wire will include a "sharp, funny, and honest collection of real-life stories from Kelly Ripa, showing the many dimensions and crackling wit of the beloved daytime talk show host".

It will also feature "a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above" and will be "surprising, at times savage, a little shameless and always with humour".

