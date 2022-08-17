The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo teases album number two update

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Natalie Imbruglia joining Coldplay on stage and Drake addressing rumours he's set to retire

Not only that, Olivia Rodrigo shares an update on album two and Aitch responds after his album poster replaces a Ian Curtis mural. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

Natalie Imbruglia joined Coldplay on stage for a very special performance. The band were performing at Wembley Stadium this week as part of their music of the spheres tour when they welcomed the Australian singer on stage to sing a number of hits. The musicians performed a heartwarming rendition of Grease track Summer Nights in tribute to the late Dame Olivia Newton John, who died earlier this month. The musicians also sang Natalie's hit 1997 song Torn to the delighted crowd.

Olivia Rodrigo excited her fans when she shared a photo of herself in a recording studio as she works on her sophomore album. The Good 4 u hitmaker shared a snap alongside her producer, hinting that the pair were back working on new music to follow-up the hugely successful first record, Sour. The 19-year-old's post comes soon after it was announced she would be helping to induct Alanis Morissette into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Aitch has spoken out after a mural of the late Joy Division frontman Ian Curtis was covered up by a promotional poster for his upcoming album. The rapper took to Twitter to share an image of the mural being painted over as he assured his fans it was the first he had heard of the billboard. Aitch added that he doesn't choose the billboards and that he and his team are working on getting it fixed, saying there way no way he would want to disrespect the local hero. Peter Hook, Joy Division's bassist, responded to Aitch's tweet praising his great gesture.

There's good news for Drake fans as the rapper has shut down rumours he's set to retire. The multiple Grammy-winning artist appeared on his long-term collaborator Nicki Minaj's debut radio show, Queen Radio, Drake insisted that he has no plans to slow down his career. The Hotline Bling hitmaker added that he's reached a new level of comfortability where he's eager to try new things, referring to his most recent release, Honestly Nevermind, which is the star's first dance record.

Grimes and The Weeknd's highly anticipated collaboration is due to drop imminently, according to the singer. In an interview with Vogue China, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, explained the new song will also feature the two artists in a music video, which the Oblivion star described as a "trip". Grimes added the video for the song, titled Sci Fi, will include monologues and plenty of drama, we can’t wait to see it.

