The Daily Lowdown: Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with major moment at London gig

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about a potential Spice Girls reunion and Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans in a major moment during her London gig.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Charli XCX makes rare comment about love life

Not only that, Doja Cat is tipped to appear on the Barbie soundtrack and The 1975 are making their music comeback. Tune into the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown below...

Check out the latest episode of The Daily Lowdown!

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The Spice Girls are rumoured to be reuniting with a full line-up for the first time in ten years. The iconic 90s girl band are thought to be making plans to come together a five piece to perform for Geri Horner's 50th birthday bash. The girl group have come together in recent years, most notably without Victoria Beckham, also known as Posh Spice, but it's thought that all five singers will put on a show for the special occasion. We'll be here keeping our fingers crossed for another tour.

MORE: The Daily Lowdown: Ellie Goulding makes major announcement about new music

MORE: Prince Harry's claim against the Home Office to be heard at the High Court - details

The Spice Girls haven't performed as five for over ten years

Doja Cat is gearing up to appear on the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie. The artist reportedly wowed producers on the Greta Gerwig-directed film with her contribution of the track 'Vegas' to Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic, and the rapper and singer is considered the perfect fit for the new movie. Barbie is now one of the anticipated films of the future after photos of leading stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in character as Barbie and Ken went viral. Barbie is due for release next year.

Olivia Rodrigo had a big surprise for her fans in London this week. The Good 4 U star was on stage at the Eventim Apollo as part of her Sour tour when she brought out Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia to perform a rendition of Natalie's iconic track, Torn. Olivia has become known for her guest appearances on stage recently, most notably at Glastonbury festival in June when she brought out Lily Allen on stage to sing a protest song in response to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in the US.

Olivia Rodrigo at Glastonbury last month

Swifties might have to wait a little longer for new music, but they can look forward to Taylor Swift's next major movie role. The singer was featured in a first look trailer at the upcoming movie, Amsterdam, which will also star big names including Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie. The film is described as an original romantic crime epic set in the 1930s and is due for release later this year.

And The 1975 are set to make their music comeback after a two-year break. The four-piece band from Manchester will be releasing a brand new track titled Part of the Band, from their upcoming album this week. Matty Healy, who leads the group, confirmed to fans on social media that a video would also be released for the new song. Their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign language, will drop in October.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.