The Daily Lowdown: Britney Spears' music comeback gets a big update

Reading and Leeds festival have faced more setbacks after Jack Harlow and Italian rock band Maneskin have dropped out of their appearances to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Bosses for the festival, which is taking place over the August Bank Holiday weekend, responded in a statement saying they were saddened to hear that both the acts have chosen to perform at the award show instead, and added they were working on finding some exciting replacements. It comes soon after Rage Against the Machine were forced to pull out of headlining the festival citing medical reasons, The 1975 have replaced them as a headline act. The MTV VMAs will also see acts like Lizzo, Blackpink and Panic! At the disco perform at the event held in New Jersey.

Olivia Rodrigo is set to present singer Alanis Morissette at her induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in September. In a statement, the Good 4 U singer explained how the Jagged Little Pill hitmaker was an influence on her growing up, with Olivia adding she looked at songwriting in a different way after listening to Alanis' music. The ceremony will see Alanis joined by other big names such as Bryan Adams honoured, while acts like Alessia Cara and Nickelback are scheduled to perform.

Drake has beaten The Beatles in a major record after the rapper was crowned the artist with the most top five singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The Hotline Bling hitmaker's latest appearance on DJ Khaled's recent single Staying Alive marked his 30th career top 5 hit, cementing him as the acts with the most of all time. Drake took to Instagram to share with fans he was celebrating the news with some drinks. Go Drizzy!

Jessie J has written two hit songs for Britney Spears as both stars prepare to make their musical comeback. The Price Tag singer, who has penned songs for big stars such as Rihanna and Justin Timberlake throughout her career, is said to have penned a ballad for Britney to go along with her massive music comeback. It comes soon after it was confirmed by Britney and Sir Elton John would be releasing a cover of the classic track Tiny Dancer, which is set for release imminently.

George Ezra has said he's thinking of stepping back from music after wrapping his tour. The Budapest singer, who is touring his third album Gold Rush Kid until the end of summer 2023, has told the Daily Telegraph that once those dates are wrapped he might step away from making music as he does currently. The artist said although he would continue to write, he doesn’t see himself releasing music commercially.

And actor Ezra Miller has broken his silence to apologise for their behaviour which is currently being investigated in various legal cases. The actor, who is best-known for playing The Flash in Justice League, said in a statement shared with Variety that they were seeking treatment for complex mental health issues. Ezra added they wanted to apologise to everyone that they alarmed or upset with their past behaviour. Most recently, Ezra was charged with felony burglary in Vermont and was previously arrested on harassment claims – the latter of which was dismissed in a court.

