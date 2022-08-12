The Daily Lowdown: Madonna teases major music collaboration

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown podcast from HELLO! Today, we're talking about Madonna teasing a big collaboration and The 1975 headlining Reading and Festival in a last-minute change to the line-up.

Not only that, Megan Thee Stallion drops her new album and Eurovision announces the UK shortlist of cities set to host next year. Tune into today's episode of the podcast below...

Here's the transcript from today's episode:

The shortlist of UK cities in the running to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest has been revealed. Seven major cities up and down the country will vie to stage the event set to place in May next year, after Ukraine decided it could not host the annual competition despite winning this year's contest. Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, Newcastle and Liverpool are all in the running and the final decision will be revealed by the BBC and Eurovision in the autumn. It comes soon after event organisers ruled that due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the country was not able to host following concerns of safety and security.

The 1975 are headlining Reading and Leeds Festival

In a last-minute decision, The 1975 have announced they will be headlining this year's Reading and Leeds festival. The Manchester-based band, who previously headlined back in 2019, have topped the bill this year after rock band Rage Against the Machine were forced to pull out after frontman Zack de la Rocha's ongoing leg injury. The musician was given medical guidance not to perform beyond the band's run of dates on their current tour, which concludes this weekend. The 1975 will be joining the likes of Dave, Arctic Monkeys and Megan Thee Stallion at the festival which will take place at the end of this month.

The family of Anne Heche have said the Emmy-award winning actress is not expected to survive after the star was put on life support following a severe traffic collision. In a statement, the loved ones of Anne, who is known for her roles in Donnie Brasco and I know What You Did Last Summer, explained Anne had suffered a severe brain injury and remains in a critical condition. The family added that the 53-year-old had a huge heart and touched the lives of everyone she met with her generous spirit. Anne was involved in a severe car crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles earlier this month.

Madonna has said she wants to work with Kendrick Lamar

Madonna has hinted that a collaboration with Kendrick Lemar is on the cards. The singer, hailed as the Queen of Pop, appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when she opened up about her admiration for the Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prince-winning artist. [insert audio]. The 63-year-old is currently on a promotional tour ahead of her 50-song remix album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Numbers Ones, and recently jumped on a collaboration with Beyonce for her new track, Break My Soul: The Queen's Remix. Madonna's compilation album will be out later this month.

And speaking of new music, Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her highly-anticipated second album. The Hot Girl Summer rapper shared with her fans on social media that the new record, titled Traumazine, is out now and that it features a number of appearances from big names such as Dua Lipa and Future. Meawhile, Megan also shared she was grateful for her fans sticking by her during the process of releasing the album which she branded as 'stressful' under her record label.

