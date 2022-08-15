The Daily Lowdown: Millie Bobby Brown reveals new venture away from Stranger Things HELLO!'s Daily Lowdown has all the best celebrity news…

Tom Holland has announced he is quitting social media for the sake of his mental health. The Spiderman actor took to Instagram to share a very candid video in which he told followers that he tends to "spiral" after reading stuff about himself. Tom added that he wanted to make a brief return to raise awareness about the charity Stem4, which is an organisation that helps young children manage their mental health.

Mariah Carey's home has been burgled after the singer took a vacation in Capri, Italy as well as holidaying in the Hamptons. The Grammy-winning artist's property in Atlanta, Georgia was broken into in late July and the police have recently confirmed the crime took place, but it is unknown what was taken from the artist's home.

Louis Tomlinson has been left feeling "gutted" after a number of unreleased tracks have been leaked online. The 30-year-old, who shot to fame as one fifth of boyband One Direction, has reportedly called in his label bosses to investigate after the tracks, which were penned in 2020, were shared illegally on the internet. It comes soon after the singer revealed that his second album, a follow-up to his debut Walls, was complete and due for release very soon.

Millie Bobby Brown is swapping acting for studying. The Stranger Things star, who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix show, has enrolled as an online student at Purdue University in Indiana where she'll be undertaking a degree in human services. Millie told Allure magazine that the move was inspired by her desire to learn and do more to help young people. The star's news comes soon after she recently wrapped filming on the Enola Holmes sequel movie for Netflix which is due for release before the end of the year.

And Zendaya has shared what she's hoping to see on the third season of Euphoria. The actress, who picked up a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress at this year's Emmy Awards for her role as Rue in the drama, told the Hollywood Reporter that she wants the characters to be explored after leaving high school. The star added that she's looking forward to seeing Rue on her journey to sobriety and what that might look like.

