When is The Bachelorette finale? 2022 season end date revealed Have you been following Rachel and Gabby's season?

Like all good things, The Bachelorette must come to an end, and it appears that the 2022 series is fast approaching its last-ever rose ceremony.

MORE: Dancing with the Stars: the rumored line-up for 2022

The latest season of the ABC reality dating series has seen Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey embark on their journeys to find love together and has been far from smooth sailing, to say the least. But when is it all going to come to an end and have the Bachelorettes hinted at who they will choose? Keep reading to find out when season 19 is going to wrap up…

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the aftermath after Rachel was rejected by three men during rose ceremony

While an official date for the final episode has yet to be announced by ABC bosses, we can make a rough estimate on when that will be. Typically The Bachelorette and the series that it originates from, The Bachelor, runs for between ten and 13 weeks. The last season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2021, featured 11 episodes, while the 2022 season of The Bachelor had 12.

MORE: The Bachelorette: Everything you need to know about contestant Nate Mitchell

MORE: Meet The Bachelorette season 19 stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia

Given that the current season kicked off on Monday 11 July 2022, if it were to run for 11 episodes, the finale would fall on Monday 19 September.

Have you been following Rachel and Gabby's season?

However, considering the fact that this season of The Bachelorette features two leads, it is quite possible that the show would run for a little longer. Therefore, there is a likelihood that the last instalment could also end on Monday 26 September or Monday 3 October.

MORE: The Bachelorette viewers all have same reaction to Rachel Recchia's 'humiliating' rose ceremony

What's more, it has been announced that the spinoff show Bachelor in Paradise - which sees former contestants of the two main series travel to an exotic destination to try and find love - will premiere its eighth season on Tuesday 27 September - making Monday 26 September perhaps the perfect time to wrap up The Bachelorette.

However, before the show ends, viewers have lots more to look forward to, including the hometown dates episode and the 'Men Tell All' episode which will surely cause some drama.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.