Dancing with the Stars: the rumored line-up for 2022 We can’t wait to see who will be putting their dancing shoes on this time!

Dancing with the Stars season is coming up fast, and since the contestants are usually announced around September, we can’t help but speculate who will be putting on their dancing shoes this year! From GMA presenters to Olympians, here are the rumored contestants for 2022…

Dr Jennifer Ashton

An eagle-eyed fan has a theory that GMA correspondent Dr Jennifer Ashton will be taking part in the dancing competition after noticing that she and one of the show’s pros, Alan Bersten, began to follow one another on Twitter.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley breaks her arm during DWTS rehearsals

The Twitter user added: "She recently followed him back too and he was in NYC recently. Maybe filming intros? Dr. Ashton was also at the Disney/ABC upfronts too. Could she be his Season 31 partner?" Intriguing!

Robert Irwin

Animal conservationist Robert has said he is ready for DWTS 2022! Chatting to ET, he said: "We've gotta do that, don't we? Yeah, I reckon it's about time, eh?" His mum, Terri Irwin, teased: "When he's not wrangling tortoises, he's just dancing." His sister Bindi, who previously competed on the show, added: "You know, he just dances up a storm. He does, just look at him!"

Jordan Chiles

The Olympian has revealed she would love to have a go on the show, telling Variety: "I’d love to do Dancing With the Stars. That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time." Can you imagine her gymnast moves on the dance floor?!

Britt Baker

Never mind considering it, the AEW star has an entire campaign based around getting onto the dance show! Not only has she tweeted about her desire to join the series, which she has been watching she was was young, she told TV Insider: "It would be a literal dream come true. Let’s add one more hat. Dentist, professional wrestler, ballroom dancer. They all go together, right?

"It would be really cool because it’s something I’ve been following for so long. It’s something that was totally out of reach when I was watching with my family. Now it’s something I‘m actively trying to manifest and put out in the universe."

Jamie Lynn Spears

Although Jamie has yet to speak about taking part, fans have been speculating that she could be invited to take part in the 2022 show. One person tweeted: "Maybe Jaime Lynn Spears? Maybe they won’t make everyone dance to Britney Spears then." However, another fan on Reddit was less enthusiastic about the actress taking part due to her estranged relationship with her sister Britney, writing: "I know it's purely speculation… but I think it would be super disrespectful and hypocritical to have her on the show when they had a Britney Spears themed night the prior season."

Rosanna Pansino

YouTuber and TV personality Rosanna has been tipped to be joining the show after teasing exciting news on her Instagram following the removal of her show Baketopia from HBO Max. Posting on the social media platform, she wrote: "While Baketopia most likely will not have new seasons, I actually have some really exciting and related news that I will be sharing in the coming weeks!" A little bit of a reach? Maybe, but we could so see her killing it on the dance floor!

Spencer Boldman

Fans think that the Lab Rats star could be in DTWS 2022 after his agent appeared to post a little hint that he would be taking part, writing: "@spencerboldman CAN’T WAIT for everyone to see you in your next project. #star," with a star emoji. We might be reading into it too much, or we’ll be seeing you in September, Spencer!

