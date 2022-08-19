Marriage cast defends BBC drama after fans make same complaint Sean Bean and Nicola Walker both star in the series

The cast of Marriage has spoken out in defense of the BBC drama after some fans were making complaints on social media.

Sean Bean, who plays lead character Ian in the four-part series, opened up about how Marriage differs from a lot of other dramas that TV fans are used to watching.

Taking part in a Q&A alongside Marriage's director, Stefan Golaszewski, the Lord of the Rings actor admitted: "I am bored of watching a lot of programmes these days, especially about detectives."

He added: "I don't know why people always making a story about detectives and police. They are so boring. I hate reading detective novels too.

Nicola Walker and Sean Bean lead the cast of the show

"Almost all the characters end up repeating themselves and telling the next guy what just happened. It is just the same old kind of structure."

Sean's comments come soon after some audience members took to social media to brand the show "boring", however, others were merely put off by the theme tune.

Viewers took issue with the sound quality of the first episode, with one person writing: "Straight away I'm having to put subtitles on. Why do so many dramas have poor sound or mumbling actors? Maybe it's just me," while another added: "Is anyone else struggling to hear their dialogue? Great cast, poor sound."

Have you watched the four-part series?

Despite some unhappy viewers, the drama has received wide praise elsewhere, particularly for its brilliant cast consisting of Sean and Nicola Walker, and its heart-wrenching plot.

One person had huge praise for the drama, writing on Twitter: "Read a lot of negative stuff about this show but I'm gripped. Extraordinary performances. Gimlet-eyed writing. Courage of conviction. Heart-breaking and blood-curdling."

A second agreed, tweeting: "#marriage one of the best dramas I have seen on #bbc for ages. So compelling and unusual. Love the use of silence and there are so many scenes I am going back to, to study the acting. Bravo to everyone on the making of this."

