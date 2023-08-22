Nicola Walker dramas that are a must-watch: Annika, Unforgotten, River & more

Nicola Walker has most definitely earned her place as one of Britain's most versatile and respected actors thanks to her stellar TV performances. From Spooks to Last Tango In Halifax, Annika to Unforgotten, the actress has starred in a number of incredible shows, all of which are worth a watch! We're taking a look at Nicola's most memorable roles from her best-loved shows. Here are six dramas starring the actress that you need to watch...

Annika

Annika sees Nicola portray the titular character, a detective inspector recently transferred to the Glasgow Marine Homicide Unit. As Annika gets to grip with her new workplace, her teenage daughter, Morgan, is adjusting, too. Their relationship, contrasted with Annika's testing career, forms the basis of the plot. The first season of Annika is available to stream on BBC iPlayer, so if you haven't watched it already, start there. Otherwise, the second series is currently debuting weekly episodes on Alibi.

WATCH: Annika season two – trailer

Marriage

Starring Sean Bean and Nicola as a married couple, the story follows Ian and Emma as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages.

Nicola and Sean Bean in Marriage

Unforgotten

Unforgotten is synonymous with Nicola Walker. The police crime drama series, which also stars Sanjeev Bhaskar, has come to be a staple on ITV since it began in 2015. Nicola plays DCI Cassandra 'Cassie' Stuart, while Sanjeev plays DI Sunil 'Sunny' Khan and the pair's bond is part of the show's charm. There's five series so far so there's plenty of content to enjoy.

© ITV Unforgotten starred Nicola alongside Sanjeev Bhaskar

River

In our view, this series should have been longer. River sees Nicola star opposite Stellan Skarsgård as two former detective partners who go through a tragic ordeal that has long-lasting consequences on Stellan's character, DI John River.

River also starred Stellan Skarsgard

MORE: Meet Annika star Nicola Walker's famous husband

READ: Richard Armitage reveals hopes of working with Nicola Walker again - 'She is extraordinary'

Last Tango in Halifax

Another TV favourite is Last Tango in Halifax. Nicola stars as Gillian Greenwood, a widow who runs a farm and works part-time in a supermarket, who, to her surprise, finds out her father, Alan (played by Derek Jacobi) has fallen in love with a former flame.

© BBC Nicola as Gillian in Last Tango in Halifax

Spooks

Fancy a throwback? Then definitely check out Spooks which sees Nicola play Ruth Evershed among other famous faces including Sir Harry Pearce, Matthew Macfadyen, David Oyelowo and Keeley Hawes. The show ran from 2002 until 2011 and focused on a group of Mi5 officers all based at Thames House HQ in London.

© BBC Spooks was a big hit

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.