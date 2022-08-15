Marriage: Viewers make same complaint about new BBC drama Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star in the series

The BBC's new drama, Marriage, made its highly anticipated debut on Sunday night, but while many viewers enjoyed the relatable series, others took to Twitter to complain about the sound and pacing.

The show follows married couple Ian and Emma, played by Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, as they negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage.

Viewers took issue with the sound quality of the first episode, with one person writing: "Straight away I'm having to put subtitles on. Why do so many dramas have poor sound or mumbling actors? Maybe it's just me," while another added: "Is anyone else struggling to hear their dialogue? Great cast, poor sound."

A third person commented: "Why do we have to put up with poor sound quality in dramas these days?"

Others who tuned in to catch the series debut felt that the drama was too slow-paced, with one viewer tweeting: "It's not very often that you can actually say that your life is more exciting than a #BBCOne prime time drama, is it?" while another agreed: "How can a programme with both Sean Bean and Nicola Walker be so dull and boring??? Waiting for something to actually happen."

Some viewers complained about the sound quality and slow pacing

A third person wrote: "Typical BBC drama, lots of slow-paced mumbling, hope the pace picks up as I like the actors, just too slow."

However, not all viewers were disappointed with episode one and took to Twitter to rave about the brilliant show. One person wrote: "Such a great cast and almost unbearably awkward to watch… but that's the point. Brilliantly done," while another added: "I enjoyed that. It's a stunning character study. It's uncomfortable and, at times, painful to watch, mostly because it lingers on shots way longer than most shows would dare - yet it was still compelling. Interested to see where this goes next."

Many viewers praised the performances from Sean and Nicola

A third applauded the two lead actors, tweeting: "I enjoyed the first episode of #Marriage. Sometimes in drama, silences say more than exchanges of clichéd, dreary dialogue. This was a textbook example. The simmering tension and atmosphere has got me hooked. And of course, both Sean Bean and Nicola Walker are both terrific."

