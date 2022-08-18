Mark Bonnar is one of the most recognisable faces on British TV thanks to his many roles in some brilliant TV shows over the years. Viewers will be familiar with his work in massive dramas such as Humans, Line of Duty and Psychoville. He's also had memorable stints in hugely successful series such as Unforgotten and Casualty.

The actor has almost too many great roles to his name having been in the industry for over 20 years. But here are five of his dramas that we consider a must-watch…

Guilt

Guilt is one of Mark's more recent roles. The BBC Two series, which recently returned for series two, sees the Scottish actor portray the role of Max who, at the beginning of the story, finds himself in hot water when he and his brother are involved in a hit and run accident.

The dark comedy sees the siblings go back and forth throughout the episodes as they try to wriggle their way out of getting caught.

Shetland

Mark has been a staple on beloved crime drama Shetland since it began in 2013. Alongside Douglas Henshall's DI Jimmy Perez, Mark portrays Duncan Hunter. Duncan is the birth father of Jimmy's step-daughter, Cassie, and their connection to the young girl has been the source of both tension and bonding between them.

Fans will know that Duncan was arrested at the end of series six, but is set to return for season seven. What will happen with Duncan next?

Catastrophe

If you've not yet watched this brilliant comedy-drama starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney then add it to your list pronto! It tells the story of a couple who meet on a night out and end up embarking on a six-day fling, only for Sharon to get pregnant.

Meanwhile, Mark, plays the role of Chris, the husband of Sharon's friend, Fran, and the four have a somewhat awkward bond between them. You'll be laughing until you cry.

Summer of Rockets

Summer of Rockets is a mini-series which was released in 2019 based on a Russian-born Jewish inventor named Samuel Patrukhin who is given a secret mission to undertake by Mi5. Mark plays the role of Field in the show and the rest of the cast is equally brilliant. Toby Stephens plays the lead role while Keeley Hawes, Timothy Spall and Linus Roache also star.

Quiz

Who else remembers this lockdown gem? Quiz was another mini-series that proved hugely popular when it was released in 2020. Starring Matthew Mcfayden, Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen, the series dramatised the real life story of Major Charles Ingram who won the £1 million prize on Who Wants to be a Millionaire? in 2001 only for him to be later accused of cheating.

Mark played the role of Paul Smith, an ITV executive and producer on the show. His performance received wide praise from critics and fans alike.

