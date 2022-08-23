BBC's Marriage: What could happen to Ian and Emma in series two? Did you enjoy season one?

The BBC's new drama, Marriage, came to an end on Monday night and while viewers were initially divided about the series following its debut last week, many were gripped by its final episode and praised the performances from Sean Bean and Nicola Walker.

MORE: Marriage viewers have same reaction to final episode of BBC drama

While the BBC has yet to confirm whether we'll be seeing married couple Ian and Emma back on our screens any time soon, what might viewers expect from a second series if it gets commissioned?

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the series?

What could happen to Ian and Emma in series 2?

At the end of series one, viewers watched as Emma and Ian struggled to come to terms with the death of their son, Nicholas. Not only that, but Ian admitted to feeling very low after the loss of his mother and being made redundant at the beginning of the series.

Things got more complicated for Emma as she confronted her boss, Jamie, after he tried to make a move on her during their work trip before offering her drugs. Jamie then found himself in hot water with the father of a young girl, who claimed that he abused his power by sleeping with her while she was on work experience.

MORE: Here's the ending of Marriage explained

MORE: Marriage: Nicola Walker 'relates' to character's personal grief in new drama

As for Jessica, she was questioning whether breaking up with her controlling boyfriend Adam was the right decision to make.

The BBC has yet to commission another series

So, what might happen in series two? It's fair to say that there is plenty of material to work with if writer Stefan Golaszewski wanted to make a start on a second season.

Ian and Emma are both still struggling with their work lives and there's still a big question mark over Jamie's future at the company given his scandal with the work experience girl.

Will we see more of Jessica and Adam?

It's possible that Stefan could revisit Jessica's storyline too, considering she is trying to make it big in the music industry, and something tells me that we haven't seen the last of Adam just yet.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.