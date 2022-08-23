Marriage viewers have same reaction to final episode of BBC drama Sean Bean and Nicola Walker star as Ian and Emma

The BBC's compelling new drama, Marriage, came to a conclusion on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

MORE: Marriage: Nicola Walker 'relates' to character's personal grief in new drama

The series, which stars Sean Bean and Nicola Walker, follows married couple Ian and Emma as they navigate the ups and downs of their 27-year marriage.

Loading the player...

WATCH: What did you think of the BBC drama?

While the series received a mixed response from viewers when it first premiered last week, with some criticising the drama for being too slow, many have since taken to Twitter to praise the final instalment and the entire series as a whole.

One person wrote: "I've just watched the final episode of Marriage. A beautifully observed drama about the life between two people. A big thanks to all those who helped to make it, including writer Stefan Golaszewski, Nicola Walker and Sean Bean," while another added: "I find #marriagebbc a sublime piece of work. Incredible acting and TV. A programme that actually makes me think… and the thoughts stick!!"

MORE: Everything you need to know about Marriage star Sean Bean's own love life

MORE: Meet Marriage star Nicola Walker's famous husband

A third person tweeted: "The BBC's #marriagebbc is an immaculate study, not only of a marriage but the simple art of getting through the day. Sean Bean is awkwardly heartbreaking. You can't take your eyes off him, and he's not even doing anything. Walker magnificent as ever. Genius writing. Must watch!" while another added: "Lots of satisfying resolution in #marriagebbc in episode four. Loved this series."

Viewers praised Nicola and Sean for their chemistry

Many fans also applauded Nicola and Sean for their performances, with one person commenting on the pair's chemistry: "It's brilliant. Natural, understated, realistic, yet funny, laconic; every gesture, every extra, every dialogue is there for a reason. English social mores are observed so acutely. Brilliantly acted by all; Walker and Bean's chemistry is fantastic," while another agreed, adding: "Acting students will study this series for years to come. A masterclass from Nicola Walker and Sean Bean."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.