Strictly Come Dancing announces return of popular feature for special episode - and fans will be delighted

Strictly Come Dancing has announced that the show will be returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom for a special themed episode after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The lucky celebrities who make it to Blackpool will be tasked with "either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC's most-loved services" to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing's most amazing perfect 40 dances

The 20th series of the beloved dancing show, which launches on September 17, will see 15 celebrities - including Helen Skelton, James Bye, Hamza Yassin, Fleur East, Tony Adams, and Ellie Simmonds - take to the ballroom floor for a chance to lift the 2022 glitterball.

The BBC's centenary-themed week was announced by the programme alongside returning favourites such as Movie Week, Halloween Week and the popular Musicals Week.

Speaking about the special episode, the show's executive producer Sarah James said: "We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC's centenary.

Hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be returning to the Blackpool ballroom this year

"It's the icing on the cake to be able to confirm that we are returning to the iconic Blackpool Tower ballroom this year, we can't wait to get back to Blackpool."

Other celebrities polishing off their dancing shoes for this year's series includes Two Pints Of Lager actor Will Mellor, Loose Women star Kaye Adams and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh.

They are joined by Bros singer Matt Goss, radio presenter Tyler West, singer and actress Molly Rainford, comedian Jayde Adams and BBC Radio 2 host Richie Anderson.

Not only is there a whole batch of new celebrities taking part in this year's series, but there are also four new professional dancers to get acquainted with. Joining the team is Vito Coppola, Michelle Tsiakkas, Lauren Oakley and Carlos Gu.

Four new professionals will be joining the cast

As for the judges, Shirley Ballas will return as Head Judge alongside Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, who has become a regular on the panel following Bruno Tonioli's departure.

