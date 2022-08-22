Inside Henry Lloyd-Hughes' very famous family The actor is currently appearing in BBC's Marriage

The final episode of Marriage airs on Monday evening on BBC One and viewers are no doubt looking forward to seeing how the four-part drama comes to an end.

The show stars The Split actress Nicola Walker and Games of Thrones' Sean Bean as the leading characters, but Henry Lloyd-Hughes also appears in the cast.

Henry will be familiar to TV fans thanks to his work on big titles such as The Inbetweeners, Harry Potter, The Irregulars and Killing Eve. But what about his life away from his work? It turns out, the actor has a pretty famous family. Keep reading to find out more…

Is Henry Lloyd-Hughes married?

Yes, Henry Lloyd-Hughes and his wife Rose, who works as a journalist, have been married since 2014. The couple also share two children together, but mostly keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Henry is married with two children

Who is in Henry Lloyd-Hughes' family?

Henry, 37, has a brother who is no stranger to acting himself. Ben Lloyd-Hughes, 34, has appeared in many TV shows and films himself. Viewers will recognise Ben for his work in titles such as Skins, Industry, War & Peace and The Ipcress File. More recently, he joined the cast of hit period drama Sanditon for series two, in which he portrayed Alexander Colbourne.

Ben and Henry clearly followed in their mother, Lucy Appleby's footsteps who was also an actress. According to IMDb, Lucy has credits for A Stitch In Time, Feelings and Special Branch. Henry and Ben's cousin, Fred Macpherson, is also famous and is known for being lead singer of the band, Spector.

Henry's brother, Ben, is also an actor

What has Henry Lloyd Hughes said about BBC's Marriage?

Henry Lloyd-Hughes is clearly proud of his work on BBC's Marriage and recently branded the series as the best BBC show "this year". Speaking to Virgin Radio, the actor said: "I think it's so deeply, painfully truthful in all the ways a drama can be and I recognise it's a bit different.

"Especially if you're used to seeing Sean Bean in Game of Thrones or Nicola Walker fighting crime, but I also think that this is the best drama that the BBC will do this year."

