Happy Valley: very surprising cast member to return for season three

Happy Valley season three is right around the corner, and while we don’t have a release date just yet - we have discovered some very exciting casting news! It has been confirmed that Susan Lynch, a major character in season two, will be returning for the show’s third instalment, but it’s definitely left fans with some questions.

In season two (and warning, spoilers alert for those who have yet to watch the show), Susan plays Alison, a farmer who lives with her son Daryl, and becomes increasingly frustrated when the police are unable to prevent Daryl from being harassed by groups of men in the town.

While she is protective of her son, things go terribly wrong when her son confesses to her that it was actually him who had been murdering women in the area. Shocked and devastated by Daryl’s actions and certain that he "wouldn’t like prison very much," she shoots and kills Daryl before attempting to die by suicide.

Susan is back as Alison

However, Catherine Cawood checks in on Susan and manages to save her life, only to discover that Daryl was a result of her father abusing her, and that she had raised the product of her assault, clearly likening it to her own circumstances with her grandson, Ryan.

With Susan presumably being in prison for season three, what does her involvement say about season three? Taking to Twitter to discuss, one person wrote: "Her character shot her son at the end of season 2 so I guess it will be about the trial in court perhaps," while another person added: "Hoping for some good scenes between Catherine & Alison again."

