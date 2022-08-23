Love is Blind season two reunion teases major fall out between cast members We can’t wait to see what they’ve been up to

Love is Blind is returning for yet another reunion show, and it looks like things are dramatic as ever with the season two cast. In the trailer, plenty of drama is teased between Shayne, Shaina and Natalie.

While Shayne and Natalie were due to tie the knot, the wedding was called off at the last minute after the pair rowed - and it sounds like nothing has improved between them since! In the trailer, Natalie said: "With Shayne, it’s the lies… Shaina is the other woman… Much more has happened. I need to tell my truth."

Meanwhile, Shaina can be heard telling Shayne: "Natalie is telling everybody that she found really inappropriate messages between me and you… She’s still trying to tear me down and I’ve done nothing to her," while Kyle told the camera: "Behind the scenes, Natalie can be an instigator." Intriguing…

The trailer also teases Iyanna and Jarrett’s decision to break up, which they recently publicly announced. Iyanna can be heard saying that he is immature, with the trailer also teasing a very awkward dinner with her family.

The couple took to social media to announce that after over a year together, they have decided to go their separate ways. Their joint statement read: "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing."

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

