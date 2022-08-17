Love Is Blind's Iyanna McNeely addresses cheating claims after announcing split from Jarrette Jones The couple tied the knot during the Netflix reality show's second season

Love Is Blind star Iyanna McNeely has spoken out following the claims that her marriage to husband Jarrette Jones broke down as a result of infidelity.

The couple, who tied the knot during the finale of the Netflix reality show's second season, took to social media on Wednesday to announce that after over a year together, they have decided to go their separate ways. Their joint statement read: "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing."

"While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that's okay. Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best."

"We hope you all will give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience," it continued before they went on to thank the Netflix and show's bosses "for this unforgettable opportunity and support."

Iyanna and Jarrette tied the knot during the Netflix reality show's second season

While they did not give a reason for their split, taking to Twitter later on, Iyanna rubbished the rumors that she had not been faithful to her spouse.

Replying to a fan who said that they had heard reports that Iyanna had been cheating on Jarrette, she wrote: "Confirmed: we are divorcing. But idk where in the hell that narrative came from."

The former couple shared a statement on social media

After another fan wrote: "Ouch!!! This is sad! I've seen some pics of them on IG, they seemed happy!!!" she revealed that the real reason why the pair have decided to call time on their relationship after just over a year.

"We were," she wrote, followed by a crying face emoji, "But our lives are moving in such different directions. I wish love was enough for marriage but we realized the hard way it isn't."

Out of the six couples who appeared in the second season of the reality show, hosted by Nick Lachey and with Vanessa Lachey, only one other couple besides Iyanna and Jarrette managed to make it to the altar.

However, as fans will know, their course of love did not run as smoothly as it could have done. Iyanna was not Jarrette's first choice in the pods, with the 32-year-old project manager first proposing to Mallory, and further issues arose when the gang all met face-to-face on the pre-honeymoon trip to Mexico.

