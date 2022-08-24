The Repair Shop welcomes major guests to barn for special episode - but some fans are concerned Judi Dench will be returning to the show

The Repair Shop has announced that the experts have welcomed actress Judi Dench and Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood to the iconic barn for a very special episode of the BBC show.

To mark the programme's fifth anniversary as well as this year's Edinburgh TV Festival, Jay Blades and the team opened their doors to the two icons in a 45-minute episode that will be aired on the festival's YouTube channel.

However, some fans from across the pond are concerned that they won't be able to stream the new special.

The beloved heirloom-fixing show announced the news via their Instagram page, sharing a photo of Jay in the ballroom hold position with Craig alongside a snap of Jay, Steve Fletcher and Judi inside the barn.

The caption read: "We opened the barn doors for a special live session at this year's Edinburgh TV Festival, and Dame Judi Dench and Craig Revel Horwood came to visit! Each brought a precious item in need of expert attention.

"It was a privilege to be part of the Edinburgh TV Festival, an industry event celebrating all aspects of television. Watch this space, as this special Repair Shop episode will be shared with our supportive fans on the TV Festival’s YouTube channel soon. #EdTVFest #TheRepairShop."

Judi Dench made a return to the barn for a special episode

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments. One viewer pointed out that this will be Judi's second visit to the barn, with the 87-year-old having made her debut in a skit for Comic Relief in March: "And again....YAY!" while another added: "Dame Judi is becoming a regular."

However, some fans from the US were disappointed about the programme being removed from the streaming platform Discovery+ and were concerned about not being able to watch the special. One person wrote: "I'm so mad discovery plus US took off this amazing show!" while another added: "Heartbroken that Discovery+ quit carrying the show. No way to watch in US."

Craig Revel Horwood joined Jay for the fifth anniversary episode

A third commented: "Was almost done with all the seasons, then Discovery plus pulled. Not happy about it."

