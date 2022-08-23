The Repair Shop stars appeal to fans for help for heartwarming reason Fans responded to the post sharing their own stories

The Repair Shop stars have taken to social media to appeal to followers for their help for an upcoming special episode – and it prompted a heartwarming reaction from fans.

Kirsten Ramsay, who is the BBC programme's resident ceramics expert, posted a video on Instagram asking fans to get in touch for their upcoming Christmas special.

"We are making a Repair Shop Christmas special," she said in the clip, adding: "If you have any Christmassy ceramic items that you might like repaired, perhaps a tree decoration, an ornament, a candlestick, then please let us know through the BBC take part website."

Kirsten's co-stars, Jay Blades and Steve Fletcher also shared the video to their Instagram pages, to encourage more people to apply for the show.

Kirsten shared the video to social media

Fans, who often praise the show for its heartwarming and tear-jerking stories, were quick to comment, sharing their own emotional stories regarding their items that could be eligible for repair.

One person shared: "We have a Christmas decoration that was bought for my Mum's first Christmas in 1939. After 82 years what was a glass peacock has lost its tail feathers and a lot of its coloured paint. Since 2018 it's been in my care."

A second wrote: "I have a broken china coffee pot, which belonged to my Mum, the woman who gifted it to her used to put it in the bank vault when she went on holiday. My Granny broke it and tried to glue it back together; it would be wonderful to have it restored."

Kirsten is The Repair Shop's ceramic expert

A third fan wrote: "Yes we have a ceramic Christmas tree that lights up, it belonged to my wife's mother but unfortunately I broke it would be lovely if you could restore it to its original condition."

Fans will be happy to know that it is super easy to apply. To throw your hat in the ring for the next season, all you have to do is head to the BBC Take Part website.

Once there, you'll be asked to fill out an online application form through the Ricochet website, the production company behind the show. You'll then be asked to fill out an online application form through the Ricochet website, the production company behind the show. All applicants must be aged 18 or over.

