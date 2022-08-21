Jay Blades confirms new series away from The Repair Shop The furniture restorer hosts the beloved BBC programme

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has confirmed a new series away from the beloved heirloom fixing show.

MORE: Gardeners' World: See inside The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher's stunning garden

Channel 5's documentary series, No Place Like Home, which was fronted by the furniture restorer in three episodes that aired earlier this year, will return for a second season.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Jay Blades stuns fans with surprising behind-the-scenes video

However, rather than being presented by Jay, each episode of the upcoming series will feature a different celebrity who sets out to learn "more about themselves and the places they call home as they explore the areas that made them and meet the people that shaped them", according to Channel 5.

The project will be produced by Hungry Jay Media, a production company formed as a collaboration between Jay and Hungry Bear Media.

Chatting about the upcoming series, the BBC star said: "It's great to be working with Channel 5 again. I loved being a part of the first series as I embarked on an unbelievably special journey through the streets that made me.

MORE: The Repair Shop viewers left emotional after guest breaks down in tears in new series debut

MORE: The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher announces surprise appearance on Gardeners' World

"I can't wait to see all other celebrities go through my experience on their own patch."

Jay fronted No Place Like Home back in May

The news comes soon after the debut of The Repair Shop's new series. The first episode turned out to be a real tear-jerker for viewers due to one particular guest who paid a visit to the barn.

Jay and his team welcomed Nigel onto the show, who lost his sight suddenly at the age of 19 when he developed a condition called optic neuritis, a swelling of the optic nerve.

He and his wife, Karen, brought his beloved side table into the barn, which formed the shape of a bulldog dressed as a barman named "Boozy Barman". Unfortunately, the bulldog had lost an ear and suffered a crack down its arm after Nigel knocked it over during a house move.

Jay's joint production company is behind the new series

After seeing the incredible restoration work carried out by ceramics expert Kirsten Ramsay, Nigel broke down in tears.

Viewers were quick to comment on the heartwarming fix, with one person writing: "Every time it's on I find myself crying over inanimate objects. It's the sheer joy on the owners' faces that always sets me off," while another added: "Why am I crying at a monocled dog!"

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.