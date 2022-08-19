Gardeners' World: See inside The Repair Shop star Steve Fletcher's stunning garden The restoration expert has opened up about his secret passion for gardening

Steve Fletcher has been a regular face on The Repair Shop since it began in 2017, but now he has decided to step out of the workshop to share with television audiences one of his other passions in life: gardening.

The 50-year-old horologist - that's clock expert to me and you - is set to make his debut on Gardeners' World on Friday evening's programme alongside the likes of Monty Don and Adam Frost. Speaking exclusively with HELLO!, Steve has opened up about how he designed his green space and where he got his love for the outdoors...

While Steve's appearance on the show might seem a little bit unexpected to those who have spent many weeknights watching him mend watches, clocks and other items on the restoration show fronted by Jay Blades, it turns out that he has long had a passion for horticulture.

"I've always enjoyed getting out of the workshop, away from the bench and into the outdoors, but I love to keep my hands busy, so gardening is the perfect hobby," he explained. "It's such a rewarding way to spend time, and I love sitting down with a drink after a few hours of work and admiring the results!"

The TV star will share with viewers his incredible garden

As for how his appearance on the show came out, he explained: "I was approached by one of the Gardeners' World team after they noticed a few of my Instagram posts featuring my home. "I was chuffed that they wanted to come and see me and more than happy to invite them over," he continued.

Steve is best known to TV viewers as The Repair Shop's clock expert

He says that his interest in gardening started when he was young and his father - who he also inherited his talent for clock restoration from - was also a keen gardener. "I've been fascinated by wildlife and nature since I was a very young lad, and my father was an inspiration too. He kept bees and grew all sorts of plants and veg at home," he said.

Over the years, Steve has had the pleasure of living in a number of different homes with different-sized outdoor spaces while always remaining close to his clock repair business in the gorgeous market town of Witney in Oxfordshire.

Steve was more than happy to invite the Gardeners' World team into his garden

"Although my current space is by far the smallest, having downsized now that most of my children have their own homes and families, in many ways, it's my best yet. The courtyard space has changed a lot in the five years I've owned it!"

He said that he has designed it to intentionally be an "adult space" now that his five children have all flown the nest. "The garden is really designed to be an adult space now, and we hosted a brilliant night for my partner Mel's big birthday recently, with plenty of friends joining for acoustic music and DJ sets amongst the ferns!" he said.

However, he added that there are still some elements that make the space perfect for his grandchildren. "When the grandchildren come over, they love looking in the pond to see if they can find any creatures hiding, and they find it hilarious when the sprinklers all turn on and get them soaking wet!"

