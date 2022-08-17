The Repair Shop's Jay Blades makes appeal to viewers ahead of new series debut The new series starts on Wednesday night

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has made an appeal to viewers of the beloved heirloom-fixing show ahead of the new series premiere on Wednesday night.

Taking to the show's Instagram Stories, the 52-year-old addressed fans in a short video, asking them to apply for the upcoming Christmas special.

"How you doing guys?" the restoration expert began. "I know it's been sunny and I know it's been hot but… Christmas. You heard me right.

"We're doing our Christmas special and we need you guys to click the button below and apply if you've got any Christmassy items. It has to be a Christmas item."

Jay made the announcement just hours before a new episode of the heartwarming programme landed on BBC One.

The first episode will see the excellent team of experts tackle a series of treasured items, including a pair of spiked running shoes, a novelty drinks table, a portrait of a young girl and a community's barrel organ.

The Repair Shop returns on Wednesday 17 August

Teasing the new series, Jay told his 144k Instagram followers on Wednesday: "Good morning all. Got some great news, the NEW @therepairshop.tv series starts today on @bbcone 8pm.

"It's a great one to get the series off to a running start. You'll understand when you see the show. Enjoy."

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments, with one person writing: "We'll be right there, glued to the screen. Can't wait to see it. Take care fella," while another added: "Yes, Jay! I've been needing my fix of TRS for too long."

Jay asked viewers to apply for the Christmas special

The new series premiere comes just a month after the arrival of woodwork expert Will Kirk's first baby. The 37-year-old announced in July that he and his wife, Polly Snowdon, had welcomed a little girl.

The TV star shared an adorable photo of his new baby's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption. He was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from fans.

One person wrote: "Lovely news! HUGE congratulations to you all," while another added: "Congratulations to you both on the safe arrival of your beautiful baby."

