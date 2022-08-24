All there is to know about Hugh Bonneville's new movie I Came By The Downton Abbey star is taking on a totally different role...

On the hunt for a new movie? Netflix is dropping a brand new title very soon and if you're a fan of suspense and all-star casts, then I Came By could be the one for you.

MORE: Virgin River boss confirms big cast changes for season five

The gripping thriller is due to land on the streaming platform at the end of the month and even features Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville among the cast. Here's all you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: I Came By is Netflix's next big thriller

What is Netflix's I Came By about?

I Came By focuses on Toby, a young graffiti artist who begins earning his keep by targeting the homes of the wealthy elite. He eventually comes across the home of a well-connected and prestigious high court judge, Sir Hector Blake, who specialises in serious crimes.

Upon Toby entering the sprawling mansion, he soon discovers that the famous Hector Blake may have some secrets to hide. As the synopsis explains, Toby comes across a "dark secret" that "leads him on a shocking journey endangering himself and those closest to him." We're gripped already.

MORE: Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville opens up about future of beloved drama

MORE: Will there be a sequel of Look Both Ways?

Kelly Macdonald as Lizzie in I Came By

Who stars in Netflix's I Came By?

Leading the cast of I Came By is George MacKay who plays Toby. Film fans will definitely recognise George, most notably from his starring role in Sam Mendes' 2020 war epic, 1917, which picked up a slew of awards. George has also appeared in Netflix's Munich – The Edge of War, and Wolf.

Playing the role of Sir Hector Blake is Hugh Bonneville. Hugh is known and loved for his role as Robert Crawley in Downton Abbey, but he's also a familiar face to those who are fans of the Paddington movies, Notting Hill and W1A.

George Mackay plays the role of Toby

Kelly Macdonald plays the role of Lizzie Nealing, Toby's mum. Kelly has had numerous roles throughout her successful acting career. She's appeared in Trainspotting, No Country for Old Men and Harry Potter, as well as TV shows such as Line of Duty and The Victim. Rounding off the cast of I Came By are Percelle Ascott who plays Toby's mate, Jay, and Varada Sethu who plays Naz.

When is Netflix's I Came By out?

I Came By might be a Netflix release, but there are certain cinemas which have been showing the film since 12 August. However, the general release of the movie on the streaming platform will occur on Wednesday 31 August.

The films is released on 31 August

What are the fans making of Netflix's I Came By?

The trailer for I Came By has already sparked big reactions, most notably for Hugh's very different role. It seems fans have been shocked at the "scary" character of Hector and flooded social media with comments.

One person wrote: "Oh my gosh how creepy!!! I can't wait to watch it during the daytime, with the doors locked and a giant bar of chocolate...and the police on speed dial!!"

Another said: "My my Mr @bonhughbon I do believe you are going to scare the bejesus out of us with this." A third agreed, commenting: "Omg this looks amazing!!!!! Not sure I can cope with him being the bad guy though."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.