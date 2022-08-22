The ending of Look Both Ways explained Lili Reinhart stars in the new Netflix movie

Look Both Ways only recently landed on Netflix but it seems the new movie, starring Lili Reinhart, has already generated plenty of conversation online. The new title tells the story of Natalie – a young girl whose life gets split into two different parallel realities.

Riverdale actress Lili leads the cast of the comedy-drama which has a Sliding Doors element to it. So how does the movie end? Read on for our explainer – but warning! Spoilers are ahead…

WATCH: Lili Reinhart's new film Look Both Ways is here!

What is Netflix's Look Both Ways about?

As the synopsis explains, Look Both Ways follows Natalie, a high school student who has a one night stand with friend the night before college graduation. Suddenly, Natalie's life splits into two completely different parallels after she takes a pregnancy test.

In one reality, it shows her life path based on a positive pregnancy test. Natalie moves back to her hometown with her partner Gabe to live at her parents' house while they raise their child.

Lili Reinhart stars in the new Netflix film

The second reality sees her life path following a negative result on the pregnancy test. She moves to LA to pursue her career ambitions and comes across a life-changing love story. But viewers were left asking themselves all along which reality actually happened in Natalie's life.

How does Netflix's Look Both Ways end?

While some fans have branded the movie "confusing", the ending is left deliberately open and for audiences to perhaps decide for themselves. It also further iterates the plot, cementing the idea that life can present many different scenarios and pathways, and that there is no right or wrong way to live one's life.

Look Both Ways focuses on two parallels in Natalie's life

The closing credits see Natalie revisit her old college after the two realities have entwined, leaving Natalie to assure herself in the mirror that she is "okay". Lili praised the film's ending and explained it was a reason for her taking the role of Natalie: "Here's a happy ending, and there's not one life that's worse or better than the other," she said.

"We wanted people to take away from the film that you have options, and your life doesn't have to look a certain way for you to feel happy."

What have the fans said about the ending of Netflix's Look Both Ways?

Fans have been reacting to the film's ending online and it seems the response has been positive! One person tweeted: "I just finished #LookBothWays and the takeaway at the ending was so sweet and wholesome."

Have you watched Look Both Ways yet?

A second wrote: "Just completed watching #LookBothWays Lemme tell you! It's so beautiful! So well executed! Lili Reinhart as always! Great beautiful actress! And I don't know why but ending gave me goosebumps! Must watch according to me! @lilireinhart."

A third agreed: "I've watched #LookBothWays and I've loved this movie. The movie has a beautiful message and it’s so heartwarming. I loved the fact that she had her happy ending in both timelines."

