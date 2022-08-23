Echoes star Michelle Monaghan opens up about nerve-wracking transformation scene

Echoes star Michelle Monaghan has opened up about the challenges of filming one pivotal scene in the Netflix thriller where she transformed from playing Gina to Leni.

In the new mystery drama, the actress plays twin sisters Gina and Leni who have been harbouring a big secret since they were young - they have been continually swapping lives and now share two husbands, two houses and a child.

WATCH: Have you seen Netflix's Echoes?

Towards the end of the series, Gina is being interrogated by Sheriff Floss when she suddenly transitions into her sister, Leni, to prove just how she's been fooling people into thinking she's her twin.

Chatting about the difficult moment, Michelle told Tudum: "I was very nervous for that scene," adding that she was worried about coming off as a caricature.

"You see the women both caught, but they're both still trying to protect themselves and each other. As Detective Floss is going back and forth, and once Dylan is brought up, Gina just realizes she has to transcend this relationship and really honour him, and she reveals the ultimate truth.

Michelle opened up about a nerve-wracking scene

"Blending these two women together is so fun for the audience to see. I just had to commit to it," she added.

Speaking about the reaction of her co-star Karen Robinson, who plays Detective Floss, when she changed her mannerisms and accents mid-scene, she said: "I just love Karen's reaction. Karen Robinson carries that whole episode beautifully and it was really fun getting to work opposite her."

Michelle stars alongside Matt Bomer, who plays Jack

For those who have yet to catch up with the Netflix series, it tells the story of identical twins Leni and Gina, who have been leading double lives and even share families. But when one of the twins goes missing, everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into chaos.

Echoes is available to stream on Netflix.

