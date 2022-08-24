Virgin River boss confirms big cast changes for season five The Netflix drama is currently filming new episodes

Virgin River fans wasted no time getting through season four when it landed on Netflix last month and many are already looking ahead to season five. Fortunately, the cast and crew have reunited to commence production on the next series.

And now, a boss on the show has confirmed that some more cast changes are ahead. Speaking to Deadline, Jinny Howe, the new head of Drama at Netflix, explained that season five will see some alterations to the cast to be more "inclusive".

"Without getting specific, I will say that [inclusion and diversity] continues to be a focus. Some of our early casting conversations for season five, I think it's fair to say that that is going to continue to be a focus and something the audience will get to experience more in season five.

"It's definitely a priority, and I think you will see, as we expand the Virgin River community, that there will be more diversity and inclusion."

As well as bringing in new characters, there are more changes ahead in the cast line-up, with some fan favourites waving goodbye to the show. Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey, who played Ricky in the drama, recently revealed he would not be back for the new episodes after his character left Virgin River to join the Military.

The 21-year-old actor revealed: "I'm not coming back for season five, I don't think that means he's not coming back ever. I think these things will... depending on how they play out he has this semi-important role in the books.

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey won't return for season five

"It can really vary but he needs to move out of the way so other plot lines can develop. At the pace the show has moved he would be away for a little while, at least a season," he told the Express.

Fans need not worry too much as Grayson expressed his hopes for Ricky's return in a later season. "So he won't be in season five but maybe season six or seven, who knows. I'm always happy to come back," he said.

