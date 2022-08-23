Will there be a sequel of Look Both Ways? Lili Reinhart stars in the new Netflix movie

Netflix's latest movie offering is Look Both Ways, comedy-drama telling the story of college student Natalie – who ends up living her life in two very different realities.

Leading the cast is Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart and fans have been loving her performance. The film as a whole is clearly popular too, as it's sitting comfortably in the top ten titles on the streaming platform. But will there be a sequel? We found out…

Will there be a sequel for Netflix's Look Both Ways?

Netflix are yet to announce a sequel for Look Both Ways. However, there are a couple of indications that hint a follow-up isn't necessarily going to happen.

For starters, the movie ends with a pretty final ending. Viewers see Natalie's life played out in different scenarios: one where she gets pregnant, has a baby, and marries her childhood sweetheart; and another where she isn't pregnant and pursues her career, before finding love later in life. Therefore the ending leaves no loose ends to continue in a sequel.

Not only that, leading actress Lili is yet to indicate whether a second movie will appear. In a recent interview she said: "Here's a happy ending, and there's not one life that's worse or better than the other," she said. "We wanted people to take away from the film that you have options, and your life doesn't have to look a certain way for you to feel happy."

However, it's not all bad news. Netflix generally tends to green light follow-up series and movies if they have performed well, meaning the positive reception for the film certainly makes it possible. We'll have to wait and see…

What is Look Both Ways about?

As the synopsis explains, Look Both Ways follows Natalie, a high school student who has a one-night stand with a friend the night before college graduation. Suddenly, Natalie's life splits into two completely different parallels after she takes a pregnancy test.

In one reality, it shows her life path based on a positive pregnancy test. Natalie moves back to her hometown with her partner Gabe to live at her parent's house while they raise their child.

Who stars in Netflix's Look Both Ways?

As mentioned, Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart leads the cast as Natalie. But there are a number of other familiar faces, too.

Also appearing in the cast are: Danny Remirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson and Nia Long.

