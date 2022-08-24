Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey to face bittersweet moment at the Emmys The Flight Attendant and Ozark star have been dating since May

Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are set to face off at this year's Emmy Awards.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 36-year-old actress and her actor beau, 40, will compete against each other in September as both of their shows are nominated in the same category, with The Flight Attendant and Ozark receiving nods for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey react to Emmy nominations

However, it's highly likely that neither of them will show animosity to one another should the other pick up the award, considering how they reacted when the nominations for the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards were announced in July.

Kaley picked up her second consecutive nomination for her portrayal of Cassie Bowden in the HBO Max series, while Tom was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in Netflix's Ozark.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco wows in bridal look as she pays tribute to close friend

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco, The Voice and Ted Lasso pick up 2022 Emmy nominations

Kaley took to Instagram at the time to share the couple's reaction to the news in a video clip, alongside a heartfelt message, which read: "There are no words … thank you @televisionacad for this honor that I do not take lightly...thank you to my entire flight crew @flightattendantonmax for the flight of a lifetime.

"And to share this moment with my [heart emoji] @tommypelphrey with his own deserved nomination… what a moment and we are so grateful."

Kaley and Tom went public in May

The star nearly broke the internet when she went public with their relationship earlier in May with a series of cozy snapshots. Tom returned the favor by posting a pair of polaroid snapshots of the couple looking as joyful as ever with a heartfelt quote he selected as a tribute to her.

Last month, Kaley declared her love for Tom in an emotional post that celebrated his 40th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Kaley made an unexpected confession as she thanked him for everything he's done for her in the short time they've been together.

"To the incredible man that saved me in all the ways," she wrote. "Happy birthday, baby! To know you, is to truly adore you... the world lit up the day you were born I love you!! @tommypelphrey."

Kaley announced her split from Karl in September 2021

Her gushing tribute came a little over a month after her divorce from her second husband, Karl Cooke, was finalized.

According to legal documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the proceedings were wrapped up by a judge on Monday 20 June in Los Angeles Superior Court.

They'd been married for three years but called time on their romance in a shock split in September 2021.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.