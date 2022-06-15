Kaley Cuoco wows in bridal look as she pays tribute to close friend The Flight Attendant star is such a considerate friend

Kaley Cuoco and new boyfriend Tom Pephrey might not have marriage on the horizon just yet, but that didn't stop the actress from stunning in a bridal look.

On Wednesday, the Flight Attendant star was paying tribute to a close friend, her makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who had been with Kaley on many memorable shoots. One of which was when she had donned a stunning white bridal gown for a photoshoot in her garden. Although Kaley was trying to strike a powerful pose in the look, which featured chiffon and sheer detailing, Jamie playfully posed next to her in a coat featuring a large pop of color.

Other photos captured the more intimate side of their friendship, with one featuring them on a night out with Kaley resting her head on her friend and another saw them in bed together following a sleepover.

A third in the gallery of ten photos even saw Jamie with one of Kaley's beloved pet pooches.

In a special tribute to her friend, the Big Bang Theory actress penned: "Happy birthday to the best human on this planet! @jamiemakeup you make life so much fun!

"There is truly no one like you... you are the best friend, mom, wifey, girlfriend, workout partner, hustler, business creating, joke teller, makeup artist genius EVER!! I love you!"

Kaley looked phenomenal as she posed

Jamie had a sweet response to the post, as she replied: "I am dead love you so much," and other fans also had gorgeous reactions.

"You look like sisters," said one, while a second added: "Hi hi beautifuls have a sunshine day," and a third posted: "Jamie. These photos. Hahahaahahhaahah happiest of birthdays to youuuuuuuuu."

Many others wished Jamie a happy birthday or shared heart emojis in the comments section.

Last week, Kaley drove her fans wild when she shared some photos from a photoshoot where Jamie had acted as her makeup artist, and where she donned a variety of looks, including a stunning red two-piece suit.

Kaley and Jamie have a close relationship

The bright ensemble was matched with multicoloured shoes which complimented the purple lining on the breast of the red suit-jacket.

In the photos, Kaley can be seen in a number of fabulous looks including a gorgeous double-denim ensemble by Calvin Klein as well as a stunning tweed Gucci jacket and matching waistcoat.

As for hair and makeup, Kaley wore her tresses in a chic "wet-look" design which was matched with heavy brown eye-makeup and a natural lipstick.

In her caption, the 36-year-old penned: "Thank you @remixmagazine for this moment! My dearest photographer @ninomunoz how I love you! Incredible team thank you. @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @jamiemakeup @hairbymarilee @stevenfernandez."

