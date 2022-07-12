Kaley Cuoco, The Voice and Ted Lasso pick up 2022 Emmy nominations

Rebecca Lewis
2022 Emmy nominations - Succession, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building and Hacks pick up nods, as This Is Us and Yellowstone are shut out entirely
Succession and Ted Lasso were the big winners for the 2022 Emmy nominations on Tuesday - with This Is Us and Yellowstone both being snubbed.
Succession picked up 25 nominations and Apple comedy smash Ted Lasso has 20, with The White Lotus also picking up 20. amd comedies Hacks and Only Murders In The Building both with 17. Newcomers Severance, which has gained a steady fanbase and critical acclaim, and ABC's Abbott Elementary also both picked up multiple nods but there was no room for CBS' breakout smash Ghosts.
Squid Game made history as the first non-English language series to pick up a Best Series nomination. The Korean drama has been a runaway hit for Netflix since it dropped in early 2021.
But there was heartache for NBC's This Is Us which didn't receive a single acting nod for its critically acclaimed final season. The show was given one nomination for Original Song; star Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith wrote the track and was nominationed.
Elsewhere, the final season of Killing Eve received two nods for stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, while Sydney Sweeney picked up two nods for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus.
2022 Emmy nominations
Drama Series
Better Caul Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Strangers Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer
Laura Linney
Melanie Lynskey
Sandra Oh
Reese Witherspoon
Zendaya
Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman
Brian Cox
Lee Jung-Jae
Bob Odenkirk
Adam Scott
Jeremy Strong
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis
Marcia Gay Harden
Martha Kelly
Sanaa Lathan
Harriet Walter
Lee You-mi
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody
James Cromwell
Colman Domingo
Arian Moayed
Tom Pelphrey
Alexander Skarsgård
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette
Julia Garner
Jung Ho-yeon
Christina Ricci
Rhea Seehorn
J. Smith-Cameron
Sarah Snook
Sydney Sweeney
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun
Billy Crudup
Kieran Culkin
Park Hae-soo
Matthew Macfadyen
John Turturro
Christopher Walken
Oh Yeong-su
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What we do in the Shadows
Actor in a Comedy Series
Donald Glover
Bill Hader
Nicholas Hoult
Steve Martin
Martin Short
Jason Sudeikis
Actress in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan
Quinta Brunson
Elle Fanning
Kaley Cuoco
Issa Rae
Jean Smart
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan
Brett Goldstein
Toheeb Jimoh
Nick Mohammed
Tony Shalhoub
Tyler James Williams
Henry Winkler
Bowen Yang
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein
Hannah Einbinder
Janelle Jame
Kate McKinnon
Sarah Niles
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Juno Temple
Hannah Waddingham
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jerrod Carmichael
Bill Hade
James Lance
Nathan Lan
Christopher McDonald
Sam Richardson
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams
Harriet Sansom Harris
Jane Lynch
Laurie Metcalf
Kaitlin Olson
Harriet Walter
Limited Series or TV Movie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Invented Anna
Pam and Tommy
The White Lotus
Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Colin Firth
Andrew Garfield
Oscar Isaac
Michael Keaton
Himesh Patel
Sebastian Stan
Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Toni Collette
Julia Garner
Lily James
Sarah Paulson
Margaret Qualley
Amanda Seyfried
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Murray Bartlett
Jake Lacy
Will Poulter
Seth Rogen
Peter Sarsgaard
Michael Stuhlbarg
Steve Zahn
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Connie Britton
Jennifer Coolidge
Alexandra Daddario
Kaitlyn Dever
Natasha Rothwell
Sydney Sweeney
Mare Winningham
Competition Program
Amazing Race
Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls
Nailed It
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality Host
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It
Nicole Byer - Nailed It!
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
Variety Talk Series
Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live