Kaley Cuoco, The Voice and Ted Lasso pick up 2022 Emmy nominations Emmys will air on Monday September 12, 2022

Succession and Ted Lasso were the big winners for the 2022 Emmy nominations on Tuesday - with This Is Us and Yellowstone both being snubbed.

Succession picked up 25 nominations and Apple comedy smash Ted Lasso has 20, with The White Lotus also picking up 20. amd comedies Hacks and Only Murders In The Building both with 17. Newcomers Severance, which has gained a steady fanbase and critical acclaim, and ABC's Abbott Elementary also both picked up multiple nods but there was no room for CBS' breakout smash Ghosts.



WATCH: This Is Us series finale trailer

Squid Game made history as the first non-English language series to pick up a Best Series nomination. The Korean drama has been a runaway hit for Netflix since it dropped in early 2021.

But there was heartache for NBC's This Is Us which didn't receive a single acting nod for its critically acclaimed final season. The show was given one nomination for Original Song; star Mandy Moore's husband Taylor Goldsmith wrote the track and was nominationed.

Elsewhere, the final season of Killing Eve received two nods for stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, while Sydney Sweeney picked up two nods for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus.

2022 Emmy nominations

Drama Series

Better Caul Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Strangers Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer

Laura Linney

Melanie Lynskey

Sandra Oh

Reese Witherspoon

Zendaya

Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Brian Cox

Lee Jung-Jae

Bob Odenkirk

Adam Scott

Jeremy Strong

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis

Marcia Gay Harden

Martha Kelly

Sanaa Lathan

Harriet Walter

Lee You-mi

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody

James Cromwell

Colman Domingo

Arian Moayed

Tom Pelphrey

Alexander Skarsgård

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette

Julia Garner

Jung Ho-yeon

Christina Ricci

Rhea Seehorn

J. Smith-Cameron

Sarah Snook

Sydney Sweeney

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun

Billy Crudup

Kieran Culkin

Park Hae-soo

Matthew Macfadyen

John Turturro

Christopher Walken

Oh Yeong-su

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What we do in the Shadows

Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover

Bill Hader

Nicholas Hoult

Steve Martin

Martin Short

Jason Sudeikis

Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan

Quinta Brunson

Elle Fanning

Kaley Cuoco

Issa Rae

Jean Smart

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan

Brett Goldstein

Toheeb Jimoh

Nick Mohammed

Tony Shalhoub

Tyler James Williams

Henry Winkler

Bowen Yang

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein

Hannah Einbinder

Janelle Jame

Kate McKinnon

Sarah Niles

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Juno Temple

Hannah Waddingham

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael

Bill Hade

James Lance

Nathan Lan

Christopher McDonald

Sam Richardson

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams

Harriet Sansom Harris

Jane Lynch

Laurie Metcalf

Kaitlin Olson

Harriet Walter

Limited Series or TV Movie

Dopesick

The Dropout

Invented Anna

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Colin Firth

Andrew Garfield

Oscar Isaac

Michael Keaton

Himesh Patel

Sebastian Stan

Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Toni Collette

Julia Garner

Lily James

Sarah Paulson

Margaret Qualley

Amanda Seyfried

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Murray Bartlett

Jake Lacy

Will Poulter

Seth Rogen

Peter Sarsgaard

Michael Stuhlbarg

Steve Zahn

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Connie Britton

Jennifer Coolidge

Alexandra Daddario

Kaitlyn Dever

Natasha Rothwell

Sydney Sweeney

Mare Winningham

Competition Program

Amazing Race

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality Host

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman - Making It

Nicole Byer - Nailed It!

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary - Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

Variety Talk Series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live