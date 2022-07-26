All we know about Kaley Cuoco's new role that made her move away from friends and family The star is seriously committed

If Kaley Cuoco's performance in The Flight Attendant proves how stellar of an actress she really is, her next role, a film by Thomas Vincent, proves how committed of an actress she is.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco celebrates becoming a 'movie mom' with adorable 'mother-daughter' photo

The star is set to lead a thriller titled Role Play, which also stars Billy Bob Thornton and David Oyelowo.

Exciting as it all sounds, it is a huge undertaking for Kaley, who has had to say goodbye to many of her friends and family as she moves away from Los Angeles and to Berlin and New York for the duration of filming.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley and Tom react to Emmy nominations

MORE: Kaley Cuoco stuns in animated avatar for bold comeback

She announced the bittersweet departure with a heartfelt farewell post on Instagram in late June, and it gave a glimpse into her last day in California, where she enjoyed some of her favorite foods and quality time with her pets, friends, and of course her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey.

It is unclear whether Tom is following his girlfriend along as she works on the new film, as he has several projects of his own in the works, including two movies titled Jill, and She Said, as well as a series titled Love and Death.

Even back in June in the lead up to her departure, the actress was already having to go through intense preparation for her role.

Kaley made sure to spend some quality time with her favorite people ahead of her departure

She shared a sweet tribute to the trainer who was helping her get strong for the role, and the suspenseful nature of the upcoming film implies that her newfound athleticism will certainly come in handy.

MORE: Kaley Cuoco bids farewell to beloved home as she announces big move

MORE: Kaley Cuoco and ex-husband Karl Cook finalize divorce nine months after announcing split

The plot of the movie revolves around a married couple whose life turns upside down when secrets come out about each other’s pasts.

The star confessed she would miss her beloved pets the most

Kaley and David are set to play the married duo, and while not a lot is yet known about Billy Bob's role, Deadline reports he will play a key figure in the film, "a mysterious stranger who encounters the couple."

The picture was written by Andrew Baldwin and Seth W. Owen, and Kaley is not only its lead, but a producer as well.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.