Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards The 74th annual awards event is almost here

The biggest night in TV and film is almost here. The 74th Emmy Awards will see a range of glittering stars from the big and small screen gather to honour the very best of 2022's television and movie titles.

Fans can look forward to seeing the annual event return to its usual pre-pandemic format complete with a jam-packed red carpet and auditorium to host the awards ceremony. So when is it taking place? And who is up for a coveted trophy? Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards…

WATCH: UK talent fares well in this year's Emmy Awards nominees

When are the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The 2022 Emmy Awards are taking place at the Microsoft Theatre in downtown Los Angeles, US on September 12. The action usually kicks off around 5pm PT and 8pm ET. If you're watching in the UK, it'll be a late one as the event will commence at 1am BST.

Kenan Thompson is tipped to host

Who is hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards?

The Television Academy announced earlier this month that Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson would be the host of this year's awards. Kenan rose to fame on the Nickelodeon titles All That and Kenan & Kel, before joining SNL in 2003. The actor and comedian is the longest-running cast member on the sketch show.

Succession has 25 nominations this year

Who are the 2022 Emmy Awards nominees?

Some of the most popular shows on TV right now were honoured on this year's nominees list. HBO drama Succession, a big Emmy winner in the past, leads the way with a whopping 25 nods. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso comes close behind with 20 nominations.

Popular teen drama Euphoria picked up a number of nods too in the acting categories, giving Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney a chance to pick up trophies. You can see the full list of nominees for this year's Emmys here.

Zendaya is up for Lead Actress for Euphoria

How can I watch the 2022 Emmy Awards?

This year, the Emmy Awards will be aired on NBC. Red carpet coverage will be shown before the ceremony kicks off from inside the Microsoft Theatre.

If you're in the UK, you'll likely need to access a live stream online via an appropriate VPN.

