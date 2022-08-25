Euphoria actress announces exit after behind-the-scenes fall out with show's creator This character will not be back for season three

Euphoria just lost a student! It's been revealed that actress Barbie Ferreira has decided not to reprise her role as Kat Hernandez in the teen drama's upcoming third season.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing after shocking Euphoria finale

Barbie, who is a fan favourite among audiences of the show, took to Instagram to confirm the news this week. Alongside a framed piece of fan art of her character, she wrote: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you enjoy season two of Euphoria?

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today," her statement continued. "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."

MORE: Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating?

MORE: Zendaya shares sweet tribute and behind-the-scenes videos of Euphoria following its intense finale

As fans will know, Barbie appeared as a main cast member in season one, which debuted to rave reviews back in 2019 and saw her character become a symbol of body positivity after growing in confidence following her experimental online activities, including writing erotic fanfic on Tumblr and becoming a camgirl.

Barbie Ferreira will not be back for season three

However, she had a reduced role in the HBO show's second season, which was released earlier this year. Viewers didn't really see her character or her storyline develop further, despite appearing in all eight episodes, and according to reports, it was all down to a behind-the-scenes feud with show creator Sam Levinson.

MORE: HBO breaks silence over Euphoria work conditions reports

Barbie allegedly butted heads with the writer over some elements of the direction of her character, which resulted in her walking off set and her screen time getting cut back significantly.

According to The Daily Beast, the 25-year-old actress also injured herself while filming a scene in a hot tub during season two. However, HBO has denied that the production was unsafe, saying in a statement it "was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols" and "there were never any formal inquiries raised."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.