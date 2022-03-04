HBO breaks silence over Euphoria work conditions reports 

HBO has released a statement following a report from The Daily Beast that the set of Euphoria was a "toxic" work environment that violated rules. According to the report, production failed to provide meals and wouldn’t let people use the restroom, and a union rep even turned up on set due to complaints.

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing after shocking Euphoria finale

Via Variety, they said: "The well-being of cast and crew on our productions is always a top priority. The production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira wows in hot pink bikini in Bora Bora

"It’s not uncommon for drama series to have complex shoots, and COVID protocols add an additional layer. We maintain an open line of communication with all the guilds, including SAG-AFTRA. There were never any formal inquiries raised."

This isn’t the first time that there have been reports of problems behind-the-scenes of the hit HBO and Sky show, including that the show's creator Sam Levinson clashed with actress Barbie Ferreria, who plays Kat on the show.

HBO responded to reports

Speaking to Insider, Barbie addressed the reports, explaining: "What's interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see.

MORE: Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating?

MORE: Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira stuns in curve-hugging bikini on sun-soaked vacation

"I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue and some of its kind of like mundane little things… But I really think that the fans are really passionate and I do appreciate that because Euphoria has really impacted so many people. Sometimes, things take on a life of their own, and they're not rooted in the truth, but it's okay because I know it's just out of passion and out of curiosity and all that good stuff. And I signed up for it. So, I'll take it. I'll take the good and the bad."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.