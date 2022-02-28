Zendaya shares sweet tribute and behind-the-scenes videos of Euphoria following its intense finale The finale had viewers on the edge of their seats

Zendaya got emotional following Euphoria's finale on Sunday night. The actress opened up about her time on the hit show, which crashed HBO Max's app as hundreds and thousands of people tried to watch the nerve-wrecking episode.

Euphoria went out with a bang last night, and had fans on the edge of their seats as dreaded theories concerning their favorite characters came true and questions were left unanswered.

Zendaya took to Instagram to pen a tribute to her time on the show, revealing plenty of behind-the-scenes clips, and even admitted that the finale also made her cry.

WATCH: An exciting clip of Euphoria season two

The star was inundated with words of encouragement after posting a behind-the-scenes mirror selfie with Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow, who play Fezco and Lexi Howard on the show.

She captioned the photo with: "It's been a long but beautiful road, last Euphoria day for a while… we hope you enjoy it."

"I’m so worried about everyone," one fan commented, as particularly Fez's future was left hanging in the balance. The widespread sentiment was both excitement and dread over the season coming to a close, with another fan admitting that: "I don't want it to end but I'm so excited for this episode. The entire cast did a beautiful job telling various stories."

The adorable mirror selfie with Angus and Maude

The 25-year-old was quite candid on her Instagram stories as the finale aired, bringing fans along as she too watched it from her home. The show was extra special to her, as she announced she had worked on several songs for it with Labrinth, whose music is often used throughout the series.

The Dune star shared behind-the-scenes clips from the studio as she listened to one of the songs, I'm Tired, for the first time, though she revealed the process was quite stressful. She wrote on her Instagram Stories that she had to go to the studio last minute to re-write the song the day it was meant to be turned in, which was only three weeks ago.

A backstage snap of Zendaya filming an intense scene

Zendaya also shared a meme featuring Angus saying: "You're crying, I'm [expletive] crying bro," right as his most terrifying scene yet unfolded. She later shared even more behind-the-scenes videos of the series being filmed, featuring a hilarious fight between Cassie Howard and Maddy Perez, who are played by Sydney Sweeney and Alexa Demie.

Much to fans' dismay, Zendaya's content will have to hold them over for now, as it is suspected Euphoria won't be back on air until 2024.

