All there is to know about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Find out who's performing, hosting and more…

It's one of the biggest nights in music and this weekend will see the MTV Video Music Awards (also known as the VMAs) welcome the most popular names in music coming together to see who's managed to bag themselves up a Moonman statue.

MORE: The Best Looks from the MTV Movie and TV Awards Red Carpet

Fans can look forward to seeing huge acts like Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and Eminem all make an appearance. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming awards…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lizzo is nominated for this year's VMAs and is set to perform

When are the 2022 VMAs?

The 2022 MTV VMAs will take place on Sunday, August 28 at 8pm ET. The in-person event is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Last year, the awards were held in New York.

Who is hosting the 2022 VMAs?

As with most years, the MTV VMAS will be emceed by a few notable names. Viewers and attendees can look forward to seeing 90s hip-hop legend LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow all host at various different points in the show.

MORE: Paris Jackson looks stunning in corset and tiny shorts – fans speechless

MORE: Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane following Ben Affleck's wedding

Doja Cat is leading the way with the nominations this year

But the hosting comes with some controversy, as Jack Harlow was forced to drop out of his appearance at the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK this weekend. The First Class artist cancelled his set at the festival, choosing instead to host the VMAs – a decision that festival bosses called "disappointing".

Who is performing at the 2022 VMAs?

The performers at the VMAs are just as important as the awards themselves. This year, the artists on the bill to perform are: Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Panic! At the Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and J Balvin. It was announced on Friday that Eminem and Snoop Dogg would also be putting on a surprise set, inspired by the Metaverse.

Jack Harlow will act as one of the hosts of the show

Who are the acts nominated for the 2022 VMAs?

Doja Cat, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Lil Nas X are just some of the names who are hoping to win big at this year's awards in categories such as Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

How can I watch the 2022 VMAs?

The full awards show will air on MTV on Sunday. However, it'll also be available to watch on Paramount+, YouTube TV and MTV.com.

Lizzo will also be performing

What else is there to know about the 2022 VMAs?

It was reported earlier this month that actor Johnny Depp is "in talks" to attend the VMAs dressed as the iconic VMAs mascot, the Moonman.

Although the Edward Scissorhands actor isn't nominated in any category, TMZ reports Johnny will appear during the event dressed in the costume to surprise audiences.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.