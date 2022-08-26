House of the Dragon renewed for second season following record-breaking viewing figures Are you enjoying the series so far?

Only one episode of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has aired so far, but it has been announced that the show has already been renewed the show for a second season!

It seems that HBO and Sky didn't need any more encouragement to greenlight more episodes of the epic fantasy drama after seeing the record-breaking viewing figures from the premiere.

In the States, more than 10 million viewers tuned in to watch the opening episode on both television and the HBO Max streaming service - the largest audience for any new original series in the network's history.

Meanwhile, the premiere pulled in 1.39 million viewers for Sky over in the UK, again making it the biggest drama launch the network has ever seen and overtaking the figures for the Game of Thrones launch back in 2011.

Set roughly 200 years before the events of the original series, when the Targaryens were at the height of their power, the show is adapted from George R R Martin's book Fire & Blood, which tells the history of House Targaryen.

The show's star-studded cast includes Doctor Who star Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cookie, Rhys Ifans, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno and Graham McTavish.

