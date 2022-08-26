Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane following Ben Affleck's wedding Anything but a dirtbag!

Actress and brunette beauty Jennifer Garner is seemingly keeping herself occupied following her ex-husband Ben Affleck’s wedding to Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer, 50, took to her Instagram to hop on the Teenage Dirtbag trend that has gone viral on the internet.

Jennifer Garner shares daring video

But what exactly is this trend that has got the internet buzzing? Simply put, the trend sees people post their embarrassing teenage years with the 2000s hit, Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus, playing in the background - lovely.

The Alias actress posted a series of rare snapshots from her teenage years and it's iconic. One picture showed the Golden Globe Award winning actress doing ballet, whilst another sees the star posing with a hilarious facial expression on her.

The gorgeous actress can also be seen in a Dorothy costume from the classic musical, Wizard of Oz. Perhaps the most unusual picture sees the mother-of-three dressed as a nun - brilliant really.

The star uploaded this video on social media

The post has been liked by over 138,000 people so far, and it even got a like from fellow actress Jennifer Aniston. Film-maker Paul Nicklen left a sweet message and commented: "Such a good human. Need more like you."

Followers of the star took to the comments section to share their amusement. One user wrote: "The nun costume! [laughing emoji] you're so gorgeous Jennifer!", followed by an adoring emoji. Another user said: "Never not pure. The best."

Jennifer got her followers talking

The Elektra actress has been keeping herself busy following her ex Ben's wedding, which saw her former husband wed JLo in an intimate wedding over the weekend at his Georgia mansion.

Jennifer has been spending some quality time with her father, John, and boyfriend, John Miller whilst also shooting for an upcoming series - you go girl!

