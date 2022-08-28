The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares sweet photo of newborn daughter following 'challenging few weeks' The star has returned to work

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has announced that his paternity leave has come to an end after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Polly back in July.

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old revealed that while the "past few weeks" have been "challenging", they have also been the "most exciting".

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk surprises fans with epic transformation video

He shared two adorable snaps of the woodwork expert cradling his newborn daughter while sporting a T-shirt with the words "Girl dad" printed on it.

Detailing his paternity leave in the caption, he wrote: "My paternity leave has come to an end and it's going to be hard to go back to work. My wonderful wife has been absolutely amazing as well as the help from friends and family.

"The past few weeks have been challenging but the most exciting new chapter in our lives. I can't wait to bring the little one to the barn to meet her extended family."

MORE: The Repair Shop experts' homes: Will Kirk, Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and more

MORE: Will Kirk reveals the surprising way he landed role on The Repair Shop

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet post, with one person writing: "Congratulations! The best feeling EVER! A full-time job, with no break, but what a feeling, bringing a life into the world," while another added: "Aww so beautiful, congratulations."

Will has returned to work following his paternity leave

A third commented: "She's adorable Will - I'm sure you'll have real trouble trying to leave the barn without her."

Will's wife, Polly, gave birth to their daughter earlier this summer, with the BBC star announcing the news on Instagram in July.

He shared an adorable photo of his new baby's foot along with a simple heart emoji as the caption before adding a second snap to his Instagram Story, which showed the proud dad holding his newborn in a car seat as they left the hospital.

Will announced Polly's pregnancy back in March

The couple welcomed their first child almost one year after they tied the knot in August 2021. The ceremony, which was initially planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

Will marked the special day on Instagram with a series of beautiful photos from the wedding. He captioned the post: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.