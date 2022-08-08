The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares adorable snap of baby daughter as he celebrates anniversary The woodwork expert welcomed his baby in July

The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has delighted fans with an adorable snap showing him cradling his newborn baby daughter.

MORE: Meet The Repair Shop star Will Kirk's wife

Taking to Instagram, the 37-year-old marked his one-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Polly Snowdon, by sharing two new snaps of their daughter alongside a stunning throwback to the couple's big day.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk surprises fans with epic transformation video

The first image showed Will holding their daughter close to his neck, while the second snap saw him pushing a pram. The final photo was a beautiful wedding snap, which showed the happy couple posing in the idyllic Cotswold village of Bibury.

The caption read: "Celebrating our one-year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make."

MORE: The Repair Shop star Will Kirk welcomes baby girl with wife Polly - see the adorable photo!

MORE: The Repair Shop experts' homes: Will Kirk, Jay Blades, Suzie Fletcher and more

Fans were quick to congratulate the star in the comments section, with one person writing: "Happy Anniversary to you both, lovely pics. Enjoy the rest of the day," while another added: "Awwww happy anniversary, many congratulations on the birth of little one."

Will posted an adorable series of snaps on Instagram

A third person commented: "Many congratulations on your first anniversary and lovely to see you out with your beautiful addition."

The gorgeous post comes just over a week after Will announced the birth of their newborn daughter.

He shared an adorable snap of his new baby's foot alongside a simple heart emoji as the caption.

Will and his wife, Polly, welcomed their daughter in July

The TV presenter announced his wife's pregnancy back in March. Posting a snap of himself holding a personalised mug with the words 'Papa' engraved on the front, he wrote: "A new mug to add to my collection this summer. We are so excited for our new little arrival and to extend our family."

The couple's new arrival comes a year after they tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that took place at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester. The big day was initially planned for 2020 but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.