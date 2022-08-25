The Repair Shop viewers in tears after stunning restoration

The latest series of The Repair Shop continued on Wednesday night and aired an emotional episode that left viewers reaching for the tissues once again.

Jay Blades and the experts got to work on an ornately carved Victorian table, a 'one-armed bandit' fruit machine and a swivel ball chair, but it was Steve Fletcher's restoration of an unusual mechanical toy dog that had fans drying their eyes.

Steve and the show's resident teddy bear repairers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell welcomed visitor Sue Gent into the barn along with a pancake-flipping toy dog, who was given to her by her parents when she was a child.

Sue explained to the experts that she has fond memories of playing with the dog with her brother Andrew, who sadly died when he was 26 years old. She added that she wanted to get the toy fixed in the hopes of triggering happy memories for her dad, who suffers with Alzheimer's.

Steve got to work on restoring the motor before handing over to Amanda and Julie, who revamped the toy's tired look.

Viewers were touched by the amazing repair, with one person taking to Twitter, writing: "I am not crying over a pancake flipping toy dog, you are," while another added: "You're not crying at Pancake Dog! Incredible result!"

Fans were in tears over the restoration of a toy dog

A number of fans praised the experts for their incredible restoration skills, with one viewer tweeting: "Stunning restoration. Well done Steve and the teddy bear ladies," while another shared a photo of the toy dog alongside the caption: "@TheRepairShop never disappoints and tonight was no different. Incredible craftsmanship and heartwarming back stories make it the best programme on TV, bar none."

Other viewers praised the episode as a whole, with one person writing: "An egg chair, a one-armed bandit and a pancake dog. That was a particularly lovely ep of The Repair Shop. I love watching the crafters do their thing," while another agreed, adding: "#therepairshop one of the best shows on TV. Always makes my eyes water. Love it."

