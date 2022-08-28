Keeley Hawes reveals what it was like working with husband Matthew Macfadyen on upcoming drama The couple have been married since 2004

Keeley Hawes has revealed what it was like working with her husband, Matthew Macfadyen, for ITV's upcoming drama series, Stonehouse.

In a new interview, the actress said that she was "much bossier" than the Succession actor, who is set to play disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse in the new miniseries.

Keeley will star alongside Matthew as his wife Barbara, who John was prepared to leave behind along with his three children in a plot to fake his own death back in 1974.

The Bodyguard actress told You Magazine: "But the characters are completely unlike us or our marriage. Matthew couldn't look more different – coloured contact lenses, wigs, facial hair, false teeth.

"Just about everything that could be changed has been; we laughed when we saw each other. It was probably most tricky for Emer Heatley [who plays John's secretary, Sheila Buckley]."

She continued: "It was her first or second acting job, faced with us as a married couple, playing a married couple where she was having an affair with my husband. We had lots of those scenes together, which was really awkward, but very funny."

Chatting about what it was like for the pair working on set together, she revealed: "I'm much bossier than Matthew. But on the first day on set, he said something like, 'I think you missed a line', and it was like, oh, that's how it’s going to be!

She added: "But I'd work with him any day. He's good at what he does."

She went on to describe her home life with Matthew, with whom she's been married since 2004, revealing that she finds it "infuriating" when people ask when they see each other given their busy schedules.

"It's infuriating because we see so much of each other," she said. "We're not particularly social. I prefer going to bed than going out. I wake up in the morning, look at my bed and think, 'I won’t be long, my friend.'"

The couple are parents to teenagers Maggie, 17, and Ralph, 15. Keeley also has a 22-year-old son Myles, whom she shares with her ex-husband Spencer McCallum.

