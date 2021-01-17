If you're looking for a new series to start, then ITV has just what you need. On Sunday, brand new drama starring Keeley Hawes and Joanna Lumley, Finding Alice, begins, telling the story of recently widowed Alice and her dysfunctional family after the death of her husband, Harry.

The drama promises twists and turns as well as dark humour as it navigates themes of grief and honesty. Ahead of the first episode this weekend, check out the cast below…

WATCH: Finding Alice official trailer

Keeley Hawes as Alice Dillon

Taking on lead role of Alice is Keeley Hawes. We meet Alice, who is a mum-of-one, just as her husband dies after falling down the stairs. Suddenly, a storm of "secrets, debt and suspicion" arises and her life is never the same. Fans will recognise Keeley from many beloved TV shows such as The Durrells, Line of Duty, Bodyguard and Honour.

Keeley Hawes stars as Alice

Jason Merrells as Harry Walsh

Harry Walsh is the family breadwinner, but we don't know a huge amount about him before his death – which then uncovers more than wife Alice originally thought. Playing Harry is Jason Merrells, who is perhaps best known for his soap work having appeared in Casualty, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road. He's also had appearances in Endeavour and Midsomer Murders.

Jason portrays Harry Walsh

Isabella Pappas as Charlotte Walsh

Charlotte is the daughter of Harry and Alice who steps up to look after her mum while she struggles to come to terms with her dad's death. The actress who plays her is Isabella Pappas who's relatively new to the acting world, but has had roles in the series Paranoid and has undertaken work in the theatre.

Isabella Pappas plays Charlotte

Joanna Lumley as Sarah Dillon

Sarah Dillon is Alice's, as Joanna herself describes her, "hard-hearted" and "tactless" mother. She's described as being bitter for not living the life she once thought she would, and often reflects these feelings onto her daughter Alice. Joanna Lumley is known and loved for her role as Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous, but she also has other credits in shows and films such as The Wolf of Wall Street, The New Avengers and Me Before You.

Joanna Lumley plays Alice's mum

Nigel Havers as Roger Dillon

Roger is Sarah's husband and Alice's father who is described as "mild and needy". Having worked as a solicitor, Alice turns to her father for help after Harry's death. Nigel has had roles in shows like Benidorm, Coronation Street and Don't Wait Up. He also received praise and awards for his role in Chariots of Fire.

Nigel Havers plays Roger

Gemma Jones as Minnie Walsh

Minnie Walsh is Harry's mum and Alice's mother-in-law. The character is described as a people-pleaser, but this soon changes after her son's sudden death. Gemma is perhaps best known for playing Bridget Jones' mum in the movie franchise, and has also starred in the Harry Potter films and Sense and Sensibility.

Gemma Jones plays Minnie Walsh in the show

Kenneth Cranham as Gerry Walsh

Gerry Walsh, played by Kenneth Cranham, is described as a stubborn and neurotic former entrepreneur who was determined to keep his business in check but suffered along the way. Kenneth is an esteemed actor in the world of TV and film and has a long-spanning career. His credits include Layer Cake, The Good Karma Hospital and Hatton Garden.

Kenneth Cranham plays Harry's father

Sharon Rooney as Nicola Walsh

Harry's younger sister Nicola is played by Sharon Rooney. She tries her hardest to keep things light in spite of the dramatic events, but often puts her foot in her mouth. Sharon is best perhaps best known for her role in My Mad Fat Diary. She's also appeared in The Capture and No Offence.

Sharon Rooney also stars

Rhashan Stone as Nathan Johnston

Nathan Johnston works at the mortuary where Harry is placed after his death. He and Alice knock heads at first due to his abrupt view towards death, but he's also suffered loss. He soon grows closer to Alice and becomes a grief "guru" to the widow. Viewers will recognise Rhashan from his parts in Bodies, Delicious, opposite Dawn French, Black Mirror and Apple Tree Yard.

Rhashan Stone as Nathan

Dominique Moore as Yasmina

Yasmina worked as Harry's assistant before his death, and soon grows close to his grieving family in the aftermath of his passing. Dominique, who plays Yasmina, has also appeared in Tracey Ullman's show Murder in Successville, Horrible Histories and A Confession.

Dominique plays Yasmina

Other notable stars appearing in the ITV drama include Star Wars actress Ayesha Dharker, Corrie star Graeme Hawley and The Dark Tower actor Daniel Laurie.

