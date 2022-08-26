Keeley Hawes’ new BBC Drama looks seriously gripping - get the first look at Crossfire Need a new TV show to watch?

Fans of Keeley Hawes are seriously in luck, as BBC has released the first trailer to a new series penned by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty, Crossfire, and it looks seriously gripping.

MORE: Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes to play husband and wife in new ITV drama

Set on a summer holiday gone, the story follows Jo, a mother who has gone on holiday with her friends and family only for the getaway to go terribly wrong as gunmen break into the complex in the desire for revenge.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Keeley Hawes stars in the upcoming drama by Louise Doughty

The synopsis continues: "A story of survival and resilience, Crossfire is an edge-of-your-seat nail-biting thriller yet also emotional, intimate and relatable. With the unsuspecting holidaymakers and hotel staff forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, the consequences will linger long after the final shots are fired."

The series will also star Riviera’s Josette Simon, Line of Duty star Anneika Rose and Criminal’s Lee Ingleby - and we can’t wait to see what the hugely talented cast will bring to the table!

Will you be watching Crossfire?

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Looks amazing. Have been waiting a while to see this and so far, just by seeing the trailer, it doesn’t disappoint," while another person wrote: "Some things are just worth waiting for.. looks so good." A third fan added: "Great to see Keeley back on our screens. The #Crossfire trailer looks absolutely brilliant and gripping. Can't wait to watch it."

MORE: 41 hottest brand new shows coming to our screens in 2022

MORE: Everything you need to know about Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen's relationship

Speaking about casting Keeley in the series, executive producer Chris Carey told Variety: "She’s incredibly talented and a brilliant lead who audiences love. She brings a truth and a wonderful eye for detail and has a sort of empathy superpower. You just feel what she’s feeling when you watch her and that makes her an incredible central point of view for any drama."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.