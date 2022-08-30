Line of Duty star's new drama Ridley has divided fans - find out why Adrian Dunbar plays the leading role

Ridley on ITV aired its first episode over the Bank Holiday weekend which welcomed Line of Duty fan-favourite actor Adrian Dunbar to take on the titular role as former Detective Inspector Alex Ridley.

The drama follows the ex-detective's journey after he's asked to return to the police to investigate a complex murder case involving a local sheep farmer.

But while many have been loving watching the Superintendent Ted Hastings actor's performance and the episode as a whole, others seemed to be unimpressed by the plot and "guessed" what was going to happen at the end. No spoilers here!

One person said on Twitter: "#Ridley Seems like we all worked it out after about 50 minutes. Hope next week’s is a bit more of a challenge." Another wrote: "Called it an hour ago! #Ridley Must mean I need to work with Adrian."

Did you watch Ridley on ITV?

However, others were pleased with the instalment and were already looking forward to its return next Sunday. "I could have written Ridley, I’d worked out the plot in 15 mins. Still enjoying it, just right for Sunday evening. #Ridley."

Meanwhile, other audience members were sufficiently blown away by one moment in the episode which saw Adrian unveiling his surprise singing talent! One person was shocked as they tweeted: " "Who knew Adrian Dunbar had such a lovely singing voice?" as another wrote: "Is that Adrian Dunbar's actual voice? Had no idea he could sing like that!"

Fans seem to be divided by the first episode

A third added: "Loving Adrian Dunbar showing off his singing voice in #Ridley. Excellent new drama getting me hooked!"

The synopsis for Ridley reads: "When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

"Ridley always suspected the investigation was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, they uncover another body, and a shocking secret."

