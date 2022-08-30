The Capture viewers saying the same thing about episode two of BBC drama Holliday Grainger stars in the thrilling series

The BBC's gripping drama, The Capture, continued with the second episode of its new series on Monday night and viewers are all saying the same thing about it.

The thrilling series explores the world of digital intelligence and surveillance, with the first season following DCI Rachel Carey as she gets involved in a secret government operation.

The new six-parter sees Rachel find herself in the middle of a new conspiracy with a new target. But how can she solve the case when she can't trust her closest colleagues?

Viewers took to Twitter following the new episode to praise the compelling plot, with one person writing: "This show is actually phenomenal, been a while since the last time I've watched something so tense and gripping. Love it!" while another commented: "This is seriously stylish, thought-provoking television. Brilliantly done. Talk about 'Big Brother is watching you'. #thecapture."

A third person tweeted: "Episode two of #TheCapture even more exciting and tense than the first episode!" while another agreed, adding: "Totally gripping and absolutely brilliant!!!"

Other fans also compared the second series to the first, which aired back in 2019. One person wrote: "#TheCapture on @BBCOneDrama. Was as gripping as the first series. Not disappointed at all. After a 36-month wait," while another tweeted: "Ep two of the #TheCapture, and oh my god. Um, two eps in and already up to last series' standard. I FORGOT TO BREATHE - the Newsnight stuff!!"

A third agreed, commenting: "Thought series one of #TheCapture was exceptional. Series two hasn't disappointed so far."

A number of viewers also applauded the show's star, Holliday Grainger, who plays DCI Rachel, for her impressive performance.

"That was a great episode. Holliday Grainger is smashing it in this drama," tweeted one fan, while another added: "As ever Holliday Grainger knocking it out of the park."

