Endeavour boss devastates fans with touching photo after wrapping final season Saying goodbye to the show proved very emotional for Shaun Evans

Like all good things, Endeavour is sadly coming to an end. It was announced earlier this year that the Inspector Morse prequel series will be concluding with its upcoming ninth season.

And now, fans will be thrilled to hear that they don't have much longer to wait to catch the final season of the much-loved ITV detective drama as filming has officially wrapped. However, it appears that saying goodbye to the show proved very emotional for star Shaun Evans!

The news was confirmed by the official Endeavour Twitter account, and one fan who was lucky enough to watch the final scenes as they were being filmed took to Twitter on Friday to share a touching photo of the Morse actor embracing director Kate Saxon after 'cut' was called for the very last time.

After sharing the image on Twitter, the director filled fans in on the context of the photo. "Aw, seconds after wrapping the final ever #Endeavour episode of the whole 9 years of series," she wrote.

Aw, seconds after wrapping the final ever #Endeavour episode of the whole 9 years of series. A big hug between #ShaunEvans and me and the final clapper board in hand. Grateful to have worked with this kind and generous man. He’s the best. @mammothscreen @EndeavourTV #directing 🙏🏼 https://t.co/sVuSS2Octh — Kate Saxon 💙 (@SaxonKate) August 27, 2022

"A big hug between #ShaunEvans and me and the final clapper board in hand. Grateful to have worked with this kind and generous man. He's the best. @mammothscreen @EndeavourTV #directing.”

A release date for the final episodes is yet to be revealed, however, given that filming has only just wrapped, it's likely that Endeavour will return in the autumn of 2022, if not early 2023.

Are you looking forward to the final series?

It was revealed back in May that the show that the series would be coming to an end in what was described as a mutual creative decision between producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, and stars Shaun and Roger Allam.

Executive producer Damien Timmer said on behalf of producers Mammoth Screen: "Endeavour has been a real labour of love for all of us, and we salute Russell Lewis for his extraordinary achievement in chronicling Endeavour Morse's coming of age across 72 hours of TV."



He added that the show has "many surprises" for fans, including the returning of some familiar faces and new challenges for Endeavour and Thursday to face before their final farewell.

