Viewers blown away as Adrian Dunbar shows off incredible hidden talent in new drama Ridley Did you tune into the first episode of the new detective drama?

ITV ushered in the Bank Holiday with brand new detective drama Ridley on Sunday evening. The four-part series follows an ex-DI who finds himself lured back into service when his former assistant calls on him to help crack a complex murder case.

MORE: Ridley: Everything you need to know about Adrian Dunbar's new detective drama

While audiences had a generally positive things to say about the new series, they all had the same gobsmacked reaction to one scene that came at the very end of the episode in which lead star Adrian Dunbar unveiled an incredible hidden talent - singing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adrian Dunbar teases Line of Duty's future beyond season six

Taking to Twitter, one impressed fan wrote: "Loving Adrian Dunbar showing off his singing voice in #Ridley Excellent new drama getting me hooked!" Another chimed in: "Adrian Dunbar singing The Mountains of Mourne on #Ridley has made my Sunday night."

MORE: Adrian Dunbar's marriage - everything you need to know

MORE: Line of Duty star teases the drama's return – but with a major change

Many more were left in disbelief, with one questioning: "Who knew Adrian Dunbar had such a lovely singing voice?" as another wrote: "Is that Adrian Dunbar's actual voice? Had no idea he could sing like that!"

Adrian Dunbar impressed viewers with his singing in Ridley

"Mother of God! Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey; Adrian Dunbar is singing! #Ridley," someone else said, referencing the infamous line from his other hit detective drama, Line of Duty.

Speaking to press ahead of the launch of the series, the 64-year-old actor - who has previously played in a three-piece country band - revealed that the idea to have the character sing was his idea.

MORE: Line of Duty star Martin Compston’s new drama Mayflies sounds seriously good

He said he had "nervousness at all" when it came to performing the jazz club scene, which is the first of many musical moments the series and explained how he began performing himself.

"I started [out] playing in bands, so being on stage singing is something I've done quite a bit of. And even in my 40s I put another band together and I went out on the road in Ireland, played in pubs and bars and stuff like that, just for my own enjoyment, because I like it."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.